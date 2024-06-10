Flavors and Fragrances Market size is set to grow by USD 14.10 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of new product launches to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flavors and fragrances market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.10 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.73% during the forecast period. increasing number of new product launches is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. However, threat of counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include AARAV Flavors and Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Alpha Aromatics Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Co. Inc., Ogawa and Co. Ltd., Robertet SA, S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd., Takasago International Corp., and V. Mane Fils.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Fragrances and Flavors), Product (Formulated flavors and fragrances, Aroma chemicals, and Essential oils), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AARAV Flavors and Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Alpha Aromatics Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Huabao International Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Co. Inc., Ogawa and Co. Ltd., Robertet SA, S H Kelkar and Co. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd., Takasago International Corp., and V. Mane Fils

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Flavors and Fragrances Market has experienced a notable shift in consumer preferences towards natural and sustainable ingredients. This trend signifies a broader movement towards eco-conscious and ethically sourced products. Consumers are now prioritizing safer, healthier, and eco-friendly options due to concerns about synthetic chemicals in traditional scents.

Luxury fragrance brands have responded by implementing sustainable practices in their supply chains, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and enhancing their socially responsible image. Major market players are also adopting eco-friendly initiatives, focusing on responsibly sourced raw materials and eco-friendly manufacturing processes, contributing to the market's growth.

The Flavors and Fragrances market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for cosmetics, food, and beverages. Consumers seek new and innovative flavors and fragrances, leading to the development of natural and organic options. Natural channels are a key distribution method for these products. Sands and Cosmetics, Channels, Dists, Components, Ingredients, and Supplies are major players in this market.

The aroma and fragrance sector is also expanding, with rosemary, aldehydes, and eucalyptus being popular choices. Essential oils, such as citronellal and geraniol, are also in demand. The personal care industry is a major consumer of fragrances, while the food and beverage sector uses flavors. The market is expected to continue growing, with new technologies and applications driving innovation.

Market Challenges

• The flavors and fragrances market faces a significant challenge from counterfeit products. These unauthorized items, manufactured using low-cost materials, pose health risks to consumers and harm the reputation of genuine vendors. Counterfeit goods may contain harmful chemicals and do not meet regulatory or environmental standards. The rise of e-commerce has facilitated the sale of these products, increasing the threat to the industry during the forecast period. In 2020, US customs seized USD1.7 million worth of counterfeit perfumes, highlighting the growing issue.

• The Flavors and Fragrances market faces several challenges in the production process. One major challenge is the complexity involved in creating unique and consistent flavors and fragrances. The use of natural ingredients adds to the difficulty, as their availability and quality can vary. Another challenge is the increasing demand for clean label products, which requires the use of natural and organic ingredients.

• Additionally, regulatory compliance adds complexity, with different regulations in various regions. Producers must also keep up with consumer trends and preferences, which can shift rapidly. Lastly, the cost of raw materials and logistics can impact profitability. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow, driven by consumer demand for high-quality and innovative flavors and fragrances.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Fragrances

1.2 Flavors Product 2.1 Formulated flavors and fragrances

2.2 Aroma chemicals

2.3 Essential oils Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fragrances- The global flavors and fragrances market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, driven by the dominance of key players and increasing demand from various end-users. Vendors are expanding their presence through organic and inorganic strategies, such as product launches and acquisitions. For instance, Givaudan SA introduced a new sustainable fragrance molecule, Melrose, in October 2022. Similarly, Beyonce by Coty Inc. made new developments in July 2023.

These advancements are expected to boost the demand for fragrances globally, fueling the growth of the fragrances segment and the overall market. End-users, including manufacturers of fine fragrances, cosmetics and toiletries, soaps and detergents, and household cleaners, are major contributors to this growth. Additionally, the rising awareness about hygiene and increasing per capita income are driving the demand for household cleaners and air fresheners, further propelling the market forward.

Research Analysis

The Flavors and Fragrances market encompasses a wide range of packaged and preserved foods, catering to the busy lifestyle patterns of the urban workingclass and middleclass populations. Compliance with regulatory standards is paramount in this industry, ensuring the safety and quality of ready-to-eat food products.

Flavor ingredients, including natural fragrance compounds and aroma chemicals such as phenols, aldehydes, alcohols, and esters, play a significant role in enhancing the sensory experience of consumers. Exotic essential oils, like sandal, add allure to not only food items but also personal care and cosmetic products. Synthetic alternatives offer cost-effective solutions, while natural fragrances and aromatherapy continue to gain popularity for their health benefits.

Market Research Overview

The Flavors and Fragrances market encompasses the production and distribution of various flavors and fragrances used in food, beverages, cosmetics, and other industries. These essential components enhance the sensory experience of consumers, making products more appealing and desirable.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products, growing demand for functional foods and beverages, and the expanding cosmetics industry. Companies focus on innovation and research and development to create unique and distinctive flavors and fragrances to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

