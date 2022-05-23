Flavors and Fragrances Market Size Worth $34.19 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flavors and fragrances market size is expected to reach USD 34.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the mounting demand for natural products and aroma chemicals from the personal care & cosmetics products and food & beverages industries.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Natural product type witnessed the fastest growth rate of more than 4.6%, owing to a rapid shift from the usage of synthetic and lab-processed products to more natural products, especially in the emerging markets.

Fragrances application witnessed the fastest growth rate of nearly 4.6%, due to its growing usage in the pharmaceutical, hospitality, home care, and personal care & cosmetics industries.

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest growing market with a high growth rate of 6.0%. This high rate is because of the increased demand from nutraceutical, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and food processing industries. In addition, changes in the consumer preference along with rising demand for exotic flavors are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market.

New product launches, a growing number of retail stores, and economic prices of convenience food and personal care products are expected to be highly influential factors contributing to the market growth.

Read 105-page market research report, "Flavors And Fragrances Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Natural, Aroma Chemicals), By Application (Flavors, Fragrances), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Flavors and Fragrances Market Growth & Trends

The market is expected to acknowledge a remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand in application industries such as toiletries, cosmetics, beverages, and food. The increasing use of flavors in the pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, and nutraceutical market is also projected to augment market growth. The health & wellness trend prevailing in the market is expected to magnify the preference for natural flavor ingredients.

Growing disposable income in emerging economies is anticipated to augment the demand for soaps & detergents, perfumes, toiletries, and cosmetics. Natural products are considered therapeutic, healthier, and safe. Manufacturers engaged in producing natural fragrances often charge a "green premium" on their products. The synthetic demand is also expected to rise, as they emit strong fragrances, offer greater freedom of creativity to manufacturers, and are long-lasting. Moreover, synthetic is less expensive as compared to natural.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the industry as it had to face problems such as supply chain disruption, complete and partial lockdown of manufacturing facilities, and lack of availability of labor as well as raw material. Countries around the world had to restrict global trade due to which imports, and export got affected. However, since the first half of 2021, countries rapidly adjusted their economies and kept the agriculture and food industries in focus thus stabilizing the industry growth.

Flavors and Fragrances Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flavors and fragrances market report based on product, application, and region:

Flavors And Fragrances Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Natural

Essential Oils



Orange Essential Oils





Corn mint Essential Oils





Eucalyptus Essential Oils





Pepper Mint Essential Oils





Lemon Essential Oils





Citronella Essential Oils





Patchouli Essential Oils





Clove Essential Oils





Ylang Ylang/ Canaga Essential Oils





Lavender Essential Oils



Oleoresins



Paprika Oleoresins





Black Pepper Oleoresins





Turmeric Oleoresins





Ginger Oleoresins



Others

Aroma Chemical

Esters



Alcohol



Aldehydes



Phenol



Terpenes



Others

Flavors and Fragrances Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Flavors

Confectionery



Convenience Food



Bakery Food



Dairy Food



Beverages



Animal Feed



Others

Fragrances

Fine Fragrances



Cosmetics & Toiletries



Soaps & Detergents



Aromatherapy



Others

Flavors and Fragrances Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Portugal



Turkey

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



SEA



Indonesia

Central & South America

Brazil



Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



Africa Continent

List of Key Players of Flavors and Fragrances Market

Givaudan

International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc.

Biolandes SAS

Young Living Essential Oils

doTERRA International

Falcon Essential Oils

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Universal Oleoresins

Synthite Industries Limited

Ungerer & Company

Akay Flavors & Aromatics Pvt.Ltd.

Indo World

BASF SE

Vigon International, Inc.

Symrise AG

Firmenich SA

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Ozone Naturals

Alpha Aromatics

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt.Ltd.

Takasago International Corporation

Mane SA

