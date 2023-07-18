Flavors and fragrances market to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% from 2021 to 2026|BASF SE, Custom Flavors, DuPont de Nemours Inc., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavors and fragrances market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.44 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.64% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Custom Flavors, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Flavorchem Corp, Givaudan SA, H Roberts Group Pte Ltd, Huabao International Holdings Ltd, Kerry Group Plc, Keva Flavours Pvt Ltd, McCormick and Co. Inc., Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Synergy Flavors, Takasago International Corp, and The MANE Group. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flavors and Fragrances Market 2022-2026

Flavors and fragrances market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Custom Flavors, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Flavorchem Corp, Givaudan SA, H Roberts Group Pte Ltd, Huabao International Holdings Ltd, Kerry Group Plc, Keva Flavours Pvt Ltd, McCormick and Co. Inc., Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Synergy Flavors, Takasago International Corp, and The MANE Group, among others

: 15+, Including Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Custom Flavors, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Flavorchem Corp, Givaudan SA, H Roberts Group Pte Ltd, Huabao International Holdings Ltd, Kerry Group Plc, Keva Flavours Pvt Ltd, McCormick and Co. Inc., Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Synergy Flavors, Takasago International Corp, and The MANE Group, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Fragrances and Flavors), Product (Formulated flavors and fragrances, Aroma chemicals, and Essential oils), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the flavors and fragrances market, request a sample report

Major Drivers -

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing number of new product launches .

. Successful new product launches help vendors increase their revenue and aid in expanding their market share.

New product launches also provide multiple options to buyers, thus allowing vendors to increase their consumer base.

Such benefits are encouraging vendors in the market to focus on new product launches. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Significant Trends -

Advancement in technologies is an emerging market trend influencing the growth of the flavors and fragrances market during the forecast period.

is an emerging market trend influencing the growth of the flavors and fragrances market during the forecast period. The technological advancement in product offerings and business strategies includes investments in R&D, expansions, and innovative marketing strategies.

These advancements help vendors that manufacture flavors and fragrances explore additional opportunities without incurring a considerable financial burden.

In June 2021 , Firmenich SA introduced Scentmate, the first AI-enabled platform that simplifies creation to deliver fragrance solutions for entrepreneurs and independent brands. Hence, such trends boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The threat of counterfeit products challenges the growth of the flavors and fragrances market during the forecast period.

challenges the growth of the flavors and fragrances market during the forecast period. Counterfeit products pose a challenge for genuine vendors of flavors and fragrances. Furthermore, most consumers are unable to distinguish between original products and counterfeit ones and buy the latter due to their low cost.

This affects the brand /image and sales of the company, whereas, many counterfeit products are sold online and through auction websites.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The flavors and fragrances market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this flavors and fragrances market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flavors and fragrances market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the flavors and fragrances market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flavors and fragrances market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flavors and fragrances market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The food flavor and enhancer market size in Spain is expected to increase by USD 233.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the food flavor and enhancer market in Spain segmentation by product (natural flavors and artificial flavors) and application (bakery and confectionery, food and nutrition, beverages, dairy and frozen desserts, and others). The increasing demand for food flavors in processed foods is one of the key drivers supporting the food flavor and enhancer market growth in Spain.

The fragrance ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,839.31 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (personal care, fabric care, hair care, and others), type (essential oils and aroma chemicals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for cosmetic products is notably driving the market growth.

Flavors and fragrances market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Custom Flavors, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Flavorchem Corp, Givaudan SA, H Roberts Group Pte Ltd, Huabao International Holdings Ltd, Kerry Group Plc, Keva Flavours Pvt Ltd, McCormick and Co. Inc., Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Synergy Flavors, Takasago International Corp, and The MANE Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Flavors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Flavors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Flavors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Flavors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Flavors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Formulated flavors and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Formulated flavors and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Formulated flavors and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Formulated flavors and fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Formulated flavors and fragrances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Aroma chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Aroma chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Essential oils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Essential oils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 111: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Firmenich SA

Exhibit 115: Firmenich SA - Overview



Exhibit 116: Firmenich SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Firmenich SA - Key offerings

11.5 Givaudan SA

Exhibit 118: Givaudan SA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Givaudan SA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Givaudan SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

11.6 Kerry Group Plc

Exhibit 122: Kerry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Kerry Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus

11.7 McCormick and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 127: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Sensient Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 131: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Sensient Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Solvay SA

Exhibit 135: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 136: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 138: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11.10 Symrise AG

Exhibit 140: Symrise AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Symrise AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Symrise AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Symrise AG - Segment focus

11.11 Takasago International Corp

Exhibit 144: Takasago International Corp - Overview



Exhibit 145: Takasago International Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Takasago International Corp - Key news



Exhibit 147: Takasago International Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Takasago International Corp - Segment focus

11.12 The MANE Group

Exhibit 149: The MANE Group - Overview



Exhibit 150: The MANE Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: The MANE Group - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 152: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 153: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 154: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 155: Research methodology



Exhibit 156: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 157: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 158: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio