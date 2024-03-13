DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flavoured Milk Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flavoured Milk Market Booms with Predicted Growth to US$ 83.63 Billion by 2030, Revealing Latest Industry Trends and Insights

The Flavoured Milk Market has made significant strides, positioning itself as a robust segment within the beverage industry, with a forecasted value of US$ 83.63 billion by 2030. Recognizing this upward trend, a comprehensive new research publication has been added to an esteemed collection, offering a detailed exploration of the market's dynamics. This current study provides an extensive analysis of the industry trends, market share, growth momentum, and the inevitable impact of inflation.

Dynamic CAGR Showcases Industry Momentum

The global market for flavoured milk is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 7.18% during the period between 2024 and 2030. Factors such as an upsurge in demand for lactose-free and convenient beverage options have been instrumental in shaping the market trajectory. With an informed focus on health and wellness, consumers are gravitating towards these flavoured nutritional beverages.

Rise of Lactose-free and Health-Conscious Trends



There is an observable shift in consumer preferences favoring lactose-free products, which is propelling market growth. Innovations in the industry have also introduced functional ingredients, thus catering to a more health-conscious consumer base and boosting the flavoured milk market's potential.

Low-Sugar and Fat-Free Varieties Appeal to a Broad Demographic



The availability of low-sugar and fat-free flavoured milk caters to the diabetically inclined and health-aware populace. The presence of essential protein aid in muscle building, positioning flavoured milk as an ideal post-exercise recovery beverage, which augments its demand globally.

Emergent Economies Spearheading Growth



Emerging economies like India and China, with their mounting per capita income, are significant contributors to the growth of the flavoured milk market, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Product innovation and attractive packaging designed for the youth demographic are pivotal elements fueling market expansion.

Sustainable Packaging Trends and Diverse Distribution Channels



Paper-based packaging is gaining traction in the flavoured milk market, appealing to the growing eco-conscious sentiment. Meanwhile, distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate sales due to the diverse selection and convenience they offer consumers.

Key Regional Markets and Leading Players

Asia Pacific dominance is expected to continue, stimulated by the high demand for nutritious milk products and remarkable dairy production advancements, as seen in India's rising milk output.

dominance is expected to continue, stimulated by the high demand for nutritious milk products and remarkable dairy production advancements, as seen in rising milk output. North America and Europe also represent significant portions of the market, following closely with their innovative product offerings and mature consumer bases.

and also represent significant portions of the market, following closely with their innovative product offerings and mature consumer bases. Latin America , the Middle East & Africa reflect potential growth regions with untapped opportunities.

Industry Leaders Set the Pace

Top industry players, including global giants like Danone SA., Arla Foods, Saputo Inc., The Hershey Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Nestle S.A., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd, and Amul Industries Pvt Ltd, continue to influence the market with strategic developments and revenue growth. This latest analysis underscores the potential and progression of the flavoured milk industry while highlighting the catalysts propelling its expansion. The in-depth report is poised to benefit stakeholders seeking to understand the complexities of the flavoured milk market and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Type - Global Flavoured Milk Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Long-Life Flavoured Milk

Fresh Flavoured Milk

Other Flavoured Milk

Flavoured Type - Global Flavoured Milk Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Vanilla

Chocolate

Fruits

Others

Application - Global Flavoured Milk Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Powder

Premix

Fresh

Others

Packaging Type - Global Flavoured Milk Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:

Paper Based

Plastic Based

Glass Based

Metal Based

Others

Distribution Channel - Global Flavoured Milk Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Countries - Global Flavoured Milk Market breakup in 25 viewpoints:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherland

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

