Flavourworks Releases New Interactive Film "Cuttlefish," Available Now

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that Flavourworks , the acclaimed streaming interactive video studio known for groundbreaking thrillers HUSH and ERICA , has released the original interactive film, Cuttlefish. A 5G creative partner with Verizon, Flavourworks produced Cuttlefish in partnership with one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services.

Available today for mobile devices, Cuttlefish uniquely blends immersive storytelling and gameplay in a fast-paced heist drama. Utilizing Flavourworks' groundbreaking TouchVideo technology , high fidelity cinematics, cutting-edge game mechanics, and a unique branching narrative, players become the anti-hero Sammy as she plans to plot and trick her way to infamy, and regain her stature as the aforementioned Cuttlefish. Players can engage with the story through tactile interactions and choices. With multiple paths and outcomes, Cuttlefish allows users to play through various scenarios, keeping the interactive film fresh and exciting every time.

"Verizon is the perfect partner for a project like Cuttlefish," said Flavourworks' CEO Zack Slatter. "They are at the forefront of technology and know exactly the innovative possibilities a development studio like Flavourworks has to offer, and we couldn't be more proud to have them as a partner. We look forward to seeing how players choose to experience Cuttlefish. "

Cuttlefish is family friendly, and available for iOS and Android devices for £1.99/$1.99 in the Apple App Store, Google Play, and the MyVerizon app, with the PC version for Steam and Epic Store to follow later in 2023. Pre-orders for the PC version will be available soon.

For more information about Flavourworks and Cuttlefish, please visit: http://www.flavourworks.co .

For the Cuttlefish EPK, please visit HERE .

About Flavourworks

Flavourworks is a next generation technology and production studio that develops and produces cinematic interactive stories. Flavourworks is the inventor and proprietor of TouchVideo - a methodology and software for interacting with cinematic video whose user experience is driven by human intuition. Flavourworks was originally funded by games industry legends Peter Molyneux OBE, and Sir Ian Livingstone CBE, who also serves as Non-Executive Chairman. Flavourworks's patented TouchVideo technology allows them to function simultaneously as both a game studio and film production company. Flavourworks' first game, ERICA, was funded by Sony Interactive Entertainment and is now available on both PlayStation's subscription service (PS+), as well as Steam and iOS. For more information, please visit www.flavourworks.co .

