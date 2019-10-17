Flawless. Stunning. Brilliant. Electric. This Is The All-new And Empowered Dark & Lovely

This rebrand comes on the heels of Dark & Lovely's 2017 45th anniversary celebration, honoring its launch as the first at-home relaxer and hair color formulated specifically for African American women. From past to present, the brand has stayed true to its roots of helping people of color to embrace their unique looks and styles by creating the most innovative products to help them define and express their beauty.

The Dark & Lovely & __ campaign celebrates those who authentically express who they are and encourages women to recognize their infinite, internal power, helping them to find their individual voice.

"The Dark & Lovely consumer is bold, she is dynamic and she is constantly changing," states Kristen Blandon, Vice President of Marketing at SoftSheen-Carson. "To continue to be the brand she chooses for her evolving hair needs, we must evolve too!"

Iconically known for its growing collection, complete with fade-resistant hair colors, Dark & Lovely has continued to change with the times. This rebrand will continue to showcase those efforts by not only providing women of color with state-of-the-art hair care technologies that they can trust, but also empowering them to feel and be confident in who they are, both inside and out.

The all new Dark & Lovely is just getting started and will continue to evolve with new innovations to come in 2020. The first being upgrades to its signature Fade Resist hair color and relaxer product lines.

Dark & Lovely Fade Resist (starting at $5)

The #1 hair color brand designed for women of color now has a new Nourishing Care conditioner infused with Vitamin E and Argan Oil to help protect hair from dryness. Offering the largest shade palette (18) for women of color, the no drip application provides up to 100% gray coverage, locking in brilliant shine for up eight (8) weeks of vibrant, rich conditioning color.

18 Vibrant Shades

396 Luminous Blonde

384 Light Golden Blonde

378 Honey Blonde

379 Golden Bronze

380 Chestnut Blonde

377 Sun Kissed Brown

376 Red Hot Rhythm

362 Crimson Moon (NEW)

326 Berry Burgundy

394 Vivacious Red

374 Rich Auburn

391 Brown Cinnamon

386 Brown Sugar

401 Hazelnut Brown (NEW)

373 Brown Sable

372 Natural Black

382 Midnight Blue

371 Jet Black

Dark & Lovely Triple Nourished Silkening Relaxer ($7)

Delivering salon worthy results, leaving hair feeling nourished and silky smooth, the NEW Triple Nourished Silkening Relaxer system helps deliver the conditioning care needed for healthier looking hair. The No Lye formula helps preserve five signs of healthy hair – moisture, shine, strength, softness and body. Consumers are able to relax any way they want - they can retouch, tex-lax, spot treat (edges, nape, etc.) for style versatility.

Key Ingredients

Shea Butter

Avocado

Jojoba oil

Key Properties

Fiber Strength Properties - helps preserve internal strength with proteins

Recharge Moisture Mask - adds moisture; infused with castor, jojoba and avocado oils

Recovery Shine Concentrate - replenishes shine and softness with coconut oil

Dark & Lovely products are available for purchase at Wal-Mart, Dollar General, Family Dollar and Amazon.com.

For more information about Dark & Lovely, visit DarkAndLovely.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Also, share your Dark & Lovely & __ and follow the revolution with #IAMDARKANDLOVELY.

ABOUT DARK & LOVELY

Dark & Lovely is proudly dedicated to the legacy of serving hair care and styling the needs of African American Women for over 45 years. As a subsidiary of the L'Oreal USA Multi-Cultural Beauty Division, Dark & Lovely continues to unveil breakthrough hair innovations for women of color. For more information, visit www.darkandlovely.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT IMAGES OR SAMPLES: NIKKI.CRONEY@CIVIC-US.COM / DOMINIQUE.BARCHUS@CIVIC-US.COM / NIKKI CRONEY / DOMINIQUE BARCHUS

SOURCE Dark and Lovely

Related Links

http://www.darkandlovely.com

