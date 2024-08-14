FLCCC Alliance: American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) Punishes Doctors Advocating for Early COVID Treatment and Debating COVID-19 Vaccine Safety by Revoking Board Certifications

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FLCCC Alliance categorically disagrees with the recent decision by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) regarding the revocation of board certifications of FLCCC Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik, and FLCCC Alliance President Emeritus Dr. Pierre Kory. We believe this decision represents a dangerous shift away from the foundational principles of medical discourse and scientific debate that have historically been the bedrock of medical education associations.

Since May 2022, when the ABIM first issued a Notice of Potential Disciplinary Action, Drs. Marik and Kory have tirelessly defended their positions, providing substantial medical and scientific evidence to support their recommendations for early COVID-19 treatment and their critiques of vaccine risks. Despite presenting over 170 references in a detailed 60-page response submitted in January 2023, the ABIM has chosen to dismiss these robust scientific contributions in favor of a narrow, "consensus-driven" narrative.

"This fight is about more than just our right to speak—it's about protecting the future of healthcare. When doctors are silenced for questioning the prevailing narrative, we all lose," said Dr. Pierre Kory. "We must ensure that medical decisions are guided by expertise and evidence, not by fear of reprisal. Our commitment is to every physician's freedom to practice medicine based on what they know is right."

"True progress in medicine depends on the free exchange of ideas and the courage to challenge established norms," said Dr. Paul Marik. "Without open scientific debate, we risk losing the opportunity to discover better treatments, such as proven repurposed drugs for new viruses, and to provide the best patient care and save lives. It's essential that we continue to discuss and debate all perspectives if we are to uphold the integrity of our profession."

This is not just about the certifications of Drs. Marik and Kory—this is a broader fight for the future of healthcare, where physicians can practice medicine based on science and conscience, without undue interference or fear of retribution. The decision by the ABIM is not only an attack on the professional integrity of these doctors but also a direct threat to the freedom of medical practitioners around the world.

"The FLCCC Alliance firmly believes that the essence of medical science lies in the open dialog and exchange of ideas and the rigorous debate of differing perspectives," said President and Chief Medical Officer FLCCC Alliance Dr. Joseph Varon. "However, the actions of the ABIM reflect a troubling trend towards censoring any opinions that challenge the status quo, thereby stifling innovation and harming the doctor-patient relationship."

Collectively, we are evaluating options to challenge these decisions and to ensure that the voices of Drs. Marik and Kory, and indeed all healthcare professionals, are not silenced by those who seek to suppress scientific dialog and debate. The FLCCC Alliance remains steadfast in our mission to uphold the integrity of the medical profession and to advocate for treatments that save lives.

