FLCCC Alliance Announces Launch of New Independent Medical Journal

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FLCCC Alliance today announced the launch of a new medical journal, the Journal of the FLCCC Alliance. The medical journal will publish crucial scientific research and insights from leading experts worldwide, and cover critical, often-under-reported topics of growing concern in the medical community.

This new multispecialty medical journal will advance unbiased, high-quality medical knowledge and evidence-based resources. Notably, the Journal of the FLCCC Alliance will not accept funding from pharmaceutical companies or governmental agencies.

In an era where impartiality in medical publications is often clouded by significant bias and conflicts of interest, the Journal of the FLCCC Alliance will stand as an ethical force of independence and objectivity—uninfluenced by corporate interests or public health agency agendas. Led by Editor-in-Chief Dr. Joseph Varon, with the support of co-founder and FLCCC senior fellow Dr. Umberto Meduri, this quarterly publication, which will initially be introduced in a digital form, will serve as a beacon for medical and scientific research professionals.

"The FLCCC's resolute commitment to the high-minded values of Honest Medicine™ will be reflected in every dimension of the journal's development and publication," said FLCCC President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon. "This means that we will receive, consider and review all papers, studies and editorials with meticulous objectivity, owing to the anticipated contributions of multi-disciplinary specialties committed to researching often neglected emerging therapies — including repurposed drugs, alternative therapies, and the scientifically proven impact of certain vaccines."

Dr. Varon currently also serves as editor-in-chief of Critical Care and Shock, Open Respiratory Medicine Journal and Current Respiratory Medicine Reviews.

The journal will focus on the following key areas:

State-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment Use of repurposed drugs Alternative therapies Practice patterns and methodology Medical ethics and healthcare policy

FLCCC is calling upon medical and scientific experts for immediate submissions

About the FLCCC Alliance

The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned critical care physicians and scholars with the academic support of allied physicians worldwide. Known for its lifesaving protocols for preventing and treating COVID-19 in all stages of illness including "long COVID" and post-vaccination syndrome, the FLCCC has since broadened its scope with the development of various treatment guides for several conditions and illnesses, including sepsis, metabolic disease, cancer, and depression. The organization's larger mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ and puts patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness via the prevention of disease and the empowerment of physicians and their patients. For more information visit flccc.net.

