FLCCC Alliance Announces New International Senior Fellowship Program

Phase Two of Major Organizational Leadership Expansion Welcomes 12 FLCCC Senior Fellows

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FLCCC Alliance today announced the launch of an expansive fellowship program designed to unify and amplify the powerful voices and scholarship of physicians, scientists and other leading health providers and researchers on a global stage. The first twelve senior fellows—all U.S based—have been named. The FLCCC will be announcing the international members of the senior fellowship program in the coming days.

FLCCC Fellowship Program

The FLCCC's senior fellows are among a larger group of professionals who have taken highly public positions to defend the humanitarian values and medical integrity that are central to the Honest Medicine movement. They continue to demonstrate courage and scientific rigor in the face of censorship, threats of license revocation and even termination of employment in order to effect much needed change.

"By uniting the FLCCC's powerful platform and resources with our senior fellows' unimpeachable credentials and forceful voices, together we will significantly impact worldwide conversations about medical freedom, ethics, integrity, rigorous science, and essential policy changes legislatively, both domestically and abroad. This is core to FLCCC's mission to restore the sacred doctor-patient relationship," said Dr. Joseph Varon, president and chief medical officer.

FLCCC senior fellows will be participating in educational conferences, advocacy events, media appearances and political hearings on topics central to the Honest Medicine movement's mission. Their work will be disseminated through the FLCCC and partner channels worldwide, and in multiple languages. By unifying these brave professionals under the FLCCC Fellowship Program, we can achieve efficiency by having a "local presence" globally to propel high-impact coordination and execution.

"Significantly, the FLCCC will support its senior fellows' travel and hotel costs in order to accelerate their ability to engage in broader advocacy work on every continent," said Kat Lindley, senior fellow, family medicine. "Donors will now be able to support the work of FLCCC senior fellows through their donations to the FLCCC. Until now, most of these courageous professionals have been standing alone, with little or no financial backing for travel that is essential to the movement. This program will unify and amplify many of the most powerful voices to drive crucial policy changes for the next generation."

"Many FLCCC senior fellows will also continue to make scholarly contributions to their academic specialties on an ongoing basis," noted Dr. Ryan Cole, FLCCC senior fellow, pathology. "Many senior fellows are currently involved in critical medical and scientific research studies. Some are monitoring disease trends and developing treatment guides for numerous health conditions, while others will be engaged in international educational workshops for providers and patients and submit position papers of international medical significance."

The FLCCC's U.S.-based senior fellows include the following (in alphabetical order). Please visit the new fellowship program page on our website to review their professional biographies.

Dr. Kimberly Biss (MD), senior fellow, obstetrics & gynecology

(MD), senior fellow, obstetrics & gynecology Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (MD), senior fellow, otolaryngology and sleep medicine

(MD), senior fellow, otolaryngology and sleep medicine Dr. Kristina Carman (ND, NT, IFM), senior fellow, nutritional & holistic health

(ND, NT, IFM), senior fellow, nutritional & holistic health Dr. Ryan Cole (MD), senior fellow, pathology

(MD), senior fellow, pathology Dr. George Fareed (MD), senior fellow, family medicine

(MD), senior fellow, family medicine Dr. Suzanne Gazda (MD), senior fellow, brain health

(MD), senior fellow, brain health Dr. Katarina (Kat) Lindley (DO, FACOFP), senior fellow, family medicine

Dr. Kirk Milhoan (MD, PhD, FACC, FAAP), senior fellow, pediatric cardiology

(MD, PhD, FACC, FAAP), senior fellow, pediatric cardiology Dr. Elizabeth Mumper (MD, FAAP, IFMCP), senior fellow, pediatric education

(MD, FAAP, IFMCP), senior fellow, pediatric education Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby (MD), senior fellow, functional & integrative medicine

Dr. Brian Tyson (MD, FHM), senior fellow, family medicine and urgent care

(MD, FHM), senior fellow, family medicine and urgent care Dr. Jordan Vaughn (MD), senior fellow, microvascular disease

This announcement comes on the heels of last week's press release announcing that four of the other founding FLCCC physician/scientists have stepped into expanded leadership roles pursuant to the organization's new strategic plan.

"The FLCCC's strategic growth plan process began more than six months ago, initiated by the formation of an executive committee comprising three of the FLCCC's five independent directors — those who possess significant entrepreneurial and public company organizational leadership experience," said Kelly Bumann, executive director. "This committee began serving last fall as the FLCCC's 'ad-hoc CEO' in order to marshal the management team and all organizational resources to collaboratively develop a high-impact expansion and growth plan. The committee will continue to partner with the FLCCC's executive management team and staff to execute the plan over the next several months."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Damon Elder at [email protected]

About the FLCCC Alliance

The FLCCC Alliance, a nonprofit, 501c(3) organization was formed in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned critical care physicians and scholars with the academic support of allied physicians worldwide. Known for its lifesaving protocols for preventing and treating COVID-19 in all stages of illness including "long COVID" and post-vaccination syndrome, the FLCCC has since broadened its scope with the development of various treatment guides for several conditions and illnesses, including sepsis, metabolic disease, cancer, and depression. The organization's larger mission is one driven by Honest MedicineTM that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness via the prevention of disease and the empowerment of both physicians and their patients. For more information visit flccc.net.

SOURCE FLCCC Alliance