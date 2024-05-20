FLCCC Alliance Names Lynne Kristensen Senior Director, Communications

Communications veteran to lead global PR & international Fellowship Program

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FLCCC Alliance today announced Lynne Kristensen will step into the newly created senior director, communications role leading global public relations and media strategy for the organization. She will also oversee the FLCCC's new international Fellowship Program.

As the newest member of the executive leadership team, Kristensen brings more than two decades of experience building and leading mission-driven brand strategy and impact communications. She will spearhead strategic communication initiatives for the organization's expanding mission in parallel with developing a comprehensive PR strategy for the international Fellowship Program, which is slated to announce senior fellows across fifteen countries and four continents in the coming days.

"I am excited to welcome Lynne to this critical role as we significantly broaden our humanitarian mission with a large group of world-renowned medical experts joining our global fellowship program," said Dr. Joseph Varon, president and chief medical officer. "Lynne's deep knowledge of the honest medicine movement and ability to authentically connect with stakeholders, strategic partners, target audiences and communities is of great value at this point in our mission."

Kristensen brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served as chief marketing officer and board member for The Unity Project, a national non-profit organization that was dedicated to advancing medical freedom and parental rights during the pandemic. Previously, she was vice president, corporate communications at a top financial institution, where she led strategic external, internal, and executive communication initiatives for various business lines, including commercial and middle market banking.

Kristensen's role is part of a phased organizational expansion plan which includes the launch of an international Fellowship Program that was announced last week. Having previously worked closely with several of the FLCCC's board members, founders, and senior fellows in a strategic advisory council capacity, Kristensen will leverage her relationships and experience to develop the fellowship program's international footprint and advocacy plan.

"The global fellowship program is the most significant announcement since the founding of the FLCCC Alliance in terms of international impact on the honest medicine advocacy front," said Kelly Bumann, executive director. "Knowing Lynne's expertise, capabilities and passion, there is no one better equipped to lead this initiative."

FLCCC senior fellows will be participating in educational conferences, advocacy events, media appearances and political hearings on topics central to the honest medicine movement's mission. Their work will be disseminated through the FLCCC and partner channels worldwide, and in multiple languages. By unifying these courageous professionals under the FLCCC Fellowship Program, the organization and its members can achieve efficiency by having a "local presence" globally. Click here to learn more about the program and senior fellows.

"As someone deeply committed to the principles of medical integrity, I am thrilled to join the FLCCC Alliance at this pivotal moment. I've been a long-time advocate for ethical healthcare policy and practices and amplifying voices for positive change," said Kristensen. "I am eager to leverage my experience to maximize the fellowship program's impact, while delivering much-needed awareness and education to populations around the world."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Lynne Kristensen at [email protected]

