FLCCC Alliance Welcomes 10 New Senior Fellows to International Fellowship Program

Global Expansion of FLCCC Fellowship Program Now Includes 16 Countries, Representing 30 Medical Specialties Worldwide

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FLCCC Alliance proudly announces the addition of 10 new senior fellows to its International Fellowship Program. This expansion includes four distinguished professionals from the United States and nine esteemed experts from around the world, further broadening the reach and impact of the FLCCC's mission to promote Honest Medicine, ethical practices, and scientific integrity on a global scale.

The new senior fellows bring additional clinical expertise adding to the already diverse set of medical and scientific specialties, enhancing the FLCCC's ability to address a wide range of health issues and foster a healthier, more informed global community. With new senior fellows residing in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, we've added two more continents, totaling six, to the program's breath of geographical representation.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional professionals to the FLCCC International Fellowship Program," said Dr. Joseph Varon, FLCCC president and chief medical officer. "Many of these fellows have been invaluable collaborators with the FLCCC for years, contributing to our protocols, conducting critical research, speaking at our conferences, and appearing on our weekly webinar series. Their expertise and dedication will significantly enhance our efforts to influence global health policies and promote ethical medical practices worldwide."

The FLCCC fellowship program's mission to unify and amplify the voices of distinguished physicians, scientists, and health professionals now includes these esteemed international figures, further fueling the initiative's global impact.

List of New FLCCC Senior Fellows:

North America

Dr. Chris Martenson (PhD), senior fellow, toxicology Chester, MA , USA

(PhD), senior fellow, toxicology Dr. Kimberly Milhoan (MD, FASA), senior fellow, pediatric anesthesiology Kihei, Hawaii , USA

(MD, FASA), senior fellow, pediatric anesthesiology Dr. Brooke Miller (MD), senior fellow, family & emergency medicine Washington , Virginia, USA

(MD), senior fellow, family & emergency medicine Dr. Renata Moon (MD), senior fellow, pediatrics Venice, FL , USA

(MD), senior fellow, pediatrics

Europe

Dr. Fabio Burigana (MD), senior fellow, gastroenterology Italy

(MD), senior fellow, gastroenterology Dr. Angus Dalgleish (MD, FRCP, FRACP, FRCPath, F Med Sci), senior fellow, oncology UK

(MD, FRCP, FRACP, FRCPath, F Med Sci), senior fellow, oncology Dr. Vibeke Manniche (MD, PhD), senior fellow, ENT Denmark

(MD, PhD), senior fellow, ENT

Africa

Dr. Naseeba Kathrada (MB.ChB), senior fellow, holistic medicine & nutrition South Africa

(MB.ChB), senior fellow, holistic medicine & nutrition Dr. Jackie Stone (MB.ChB), senior fellow, holistic & integrative medicine Zimbabwe

(MB.ChB), senior fellow, holistic & integrative medicine

Australia (Oceania)

Dr. Ian Brighthope (MD), senior fellow, nutritional & environmental medicine, integrative medicine Australia

(MD), senior fellow, nutritional & environmental medicine, integrative medicine

"Our global expansion is vital to creating impactful touchpoints around the world," added Dr. Kat Lindley, director, FLCCC International Fellowship Program. "The new senior fellows will represent the FLCCC in crucial advocacy and scientific programs, bringing invaluable regional insights that connect and amplify our mission of creating a network of Honest Medicine doctors and medical professionals for the global community."

The FLCCC International Fellowship Program continues to expand its global influence, uniting medical professionals who are committed to advancing medical freedom, ethics, and rigorous science. For more information about the FLCCC Alliance and to review the professional biographies of the 39 senior fellows in the program, please visit our fellowship program page.

About the FLCCC Alliance

The FLCCC Alliance, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars with the academic support of allied physicians worldwide. Known for its lifesaving protocols for preventing and treating COVID-19 in all stages of illness, including "long COVID" and post-vaccination syndrome, the FLCCC has since broadened its scope with the development of various treatment guides for several conditions and illnesses, including sepsis, metabolic disease, cancer, and depression. The organization's larger mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness via the prevention of disease and the empowerment of both physicians and their patients. For more information, visit flccc.net.

