Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Global Market Report 2024: Evolving Veterinary Medicine Drives Innovation in Pet Parasite Prevention - Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

The flea, tick, and heartworm products market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.9 billion in 2023 to $3.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The flea, tick, and heartworm products market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing pet ownership, awareness of pet health, advancements in veterinary medicine. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising veterinary expenditure, global pet population growth, e-commerce growth, climate change impact. Major trends in the forecast period include product innovations, collaborations and partnerships, customization and personalization, e-commerce dominance, technological integration.



Increasing pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of the flea, tick, and heartworm products market going forward. Pet are being adopted as increasing number of the young population are considering them as part of their family, some owners are adopting them for their compassion, loyalty and to prevent loneliness.

More clinical care and medications would be needed as pet adoption increased, which would drive the flea, tick, and heartworm products market. According to the report by Petskeen, an online pet guide platform, in August 2022 every year, almost 4.1 million animals in shelters are adopted. Therefore, increasing pet adoption will drive the flea, tick, and heartworm market in the forecasting period.



The increase in the incidence of zoonotic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the flea, tick, and heartworm products market going forward. A zoonotic disease refers to any illness or infection that can spread spontaneously from vertebrate animals to humans or from humans to vertebrate animals. Flea, tick, and heartworm products for pets helps prevent zoonotic diseases, protecting both animals and humans from potential transmission.

For instance, in December 2022, according to the European Food Safety Authority, an Italy-based government agency of the European Union, in Europe, there were 127,840 recorded cases of zoonotic diseases in 2021, an increase from 120,946 cases in 2020. Notably, salmonellosis, which affected 60,050 individuals in 2022, surpassed its 2020 count of 52,702 cases, becoming the second-most commonly reported zoonotic disease. Therefore, the increase in the incidence of zoonotic diseases is driving the growth of the flea, tick, and heartworm products market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market. Major companies in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market. For instance, in August 2022, Virbac, an a US-based company introduced IVERRHART MAX, Ivermectin, pyrantel pamoate, and praziquantel are the three anthelmintics included in IVERHART MAX Chew.

Dogs can administer the chews orally in four sizes with color-coded packages based on their weight. IVERHART MAX Chew, which contains ivermectin, pyrantel pamoate, and praziquantel, has a 96% acceptance rate and cures and controls roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms in addition to preventing heartworm illness. Ivermectin is one of the ingredients that prevents heartworms.



Major companies operating in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market are focused on developing natural products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Using natural products for flea, tick, and heartworm prevention offers a safer alternative for pets' well-being. For instance, in July 2022, Pet Wellness Direct, a US-based manufacturer of pet health supplements and food products, launched Protect, a new line of flea shampoo for dogs.

The essential components of the shampoo formula include cedar oil, rosemary oil, lemongrass oil, coconut oil, and aloe. VetSmart Formulas also provides a Home and Pet spray for flea prevention. The flea shampoo is suitable for regular use on dogs, and the spray can be applied to carpets, furniture, and bedding to eliminate fleas upon contact, disrupt the flea life cycle, and deter future infestations.



North America was the largest region in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market in 2023. Europe was the second largest region in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market. The regions covered in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

