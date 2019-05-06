Fleet All Star Program

BALTIMORE, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander's Mobility Services has named its 2018 "Fleet All Star" winners. These professional van operators are the best of the best. Those named to the "All Star" Teams have achieved excellence in customer service and claims while meeting other performance criteria.

Customer service All Star team members must have perfect 5.0 customer service rating for the entire year based upon the Atlas Quality Assurance Questionnaire, a minimum of five responses, and a claims rating per 10,000 lbs. hauled equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility fleet for the calendar year. Claims team winners must have claims per 10,000 lbs. hauled of $50.00 or less for the calendar year and a customer service rating equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility Fleet for the calendar year.

The Most Valuable Professional Van Operators are those two owner operators who had both the highest customer service rating and the lowest claims per 10,000lbs hauled.

Customer Service All-Star Team





Claims All-Star Team Dennis Battaglia





Esteban Arroyo, Jr Tyler Blakely





William Blakely Steve Blevins





Steve Blevins Gabe Croy





Justin Clifford Ray Dooley





Gabriel Croy Ralph Frink





Donald Grainger-Jr. Don Grainger





Joel Grubbs Joel Grubbs





Maciej Gustab Max Gustab





Brian Hansel Brian Hansel





Todd Jesinski Todd Jesinski





Mark Johnson Mark Johnson





Jacob Lancrain Tristen Kuiken





Billy Martin-Jr. Dan Madden





Brandon McCabe Brandon McCabe





Bernardino Munoz Bryan Nowak





Antonio Perez-Jr JR Perez





Edward Sabla Manny Salgado





Manuel Salgado







Mark Smedley







Derrik Wojciechowski









Most Valuable Van Operators







Brian Hansel and







Steve Blevins









CONTACT: Pam Deem-Hergan, 1-443-3861536, pdeemhergan@alexanders.net

SOURCE Alexander's Mobility Services