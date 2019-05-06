Fleet All Star Program
May 06, 2019, 16:11 ET
BALTIMORE, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander's Mobility Services has named its 2018 "Fleet All Star" winners. These professional van operators are the best of the best. Those named to the "All Star" Teams have achieved excellence in customer service and claims while meeting other performance criteria.
Customer service All Star team members must have perfect 5.0 customer service rating for the entire year based upon the Atlas Quality Assurance Questionnaire, a minimum of five responses, and a claims rating per 10,000 lbs. hauled equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility fleet for the calendar year. Claims team winners must have claims per 10,000 lbs. hauled of $50.00 or less for the calendar year and a customer service rating equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility Fleet for the calendar year.
The Most Valuable Professional Van Operators are those two owner operators who had both the highest customer service rating and the lowest claims per 10,000lbs hauled.
|
Customer Service All-Star Team
|
Claims All-Star Team
|
Dennis Battaglia
|
Esteban Arroyo, Jr
|
Tyler Blakely
|
William Blakely
|
Steve Blevins
|
Steve Blevins
|
Gabe Croy
|
Justin Clifford
|
Ray Dooley
|
Gabriel Croy
|
Ralph Frink
|
Donald Grainger-Jr.
|
Don Grainger
|
Joel Grubbs
|
Joel Grubbs
|
Maciej Gustab
|
Max Gustab
|
Brian Hansel
|
Brian Hansel
|
Todd Jesinski
|
Todd Jesinski
|
Mark Johnson
|
Mark Johnson
|
Jacob Lancrain
|
Tristen Kuiken
|
Billy Martin-Jr.
|
Dan Madden
|
Brandon McCabe
|
Brandon McCabe
|
Bernardino Munoz
|
Bryan Nowak
|
Antonio Perez-Jr
|
JR Perez
|
Edward Sabla
|
Manny Salgado
|
Manuel Salgado
|
Mark Smedley
|
Derrik Wojciechowski
|
Most Valuable Van Operators
|
Brian Hansel and
|
Steve Blevins
CONTACT: Pam Deem-Hergan, 1-443-3861536, pdeemhergan@alexanders.net
SOURCE Alexander's Mobility Services
