Fleet All Star Program

News provided by

Alexander's Mobility Services

May 06, 2019, 16:11 ET

BALTIMORE, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander's Mobility Services has named its 2018 "Fleet All Star" winners. These professional van operators are the best of the best. Those named to the "All Star" Teams have achieved excellence in customer service and claims while meeting other performance criteria.  

Customer service All Star team members must have perfect 5.0 customer service rating for the entire year based upon the Atlas Quality Assurance Questionnaire, a minimum of five responses, and a claims rating per 10,000 lbs. hauled equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility fleet for the calendar year. Claims team winners must have claims per 10,000 lbs. hauled of $50.00 or less for the calendar year and a customer service rating equal to or better than the average for the Alexander's Mobility Fleet for the calendar year.

The Most Valuable Professional Van Operators are those two owner operators who had both the highest customer service rating and the lowest claims per 10,000lbs hauled.

Customer Service All-Star Team




Claims All-Star Team

Dennis Battaglia




Esteban Arroyo, Jr

Tyler Blakely




William Blakely

Steve Blevins




Steve Blevins

Gabe Croy




Justin Clifford

Ray Dooley




Gabriel Croy

Ralph Frink




Donald Grainger-Jr.

Don Grainger




Joel Grubbs

Joel Grubbs




Maciej Gustab

Max Gustab




Brian Hansel

Brian Hansel




Todd Jesinski

Todd Jesinski




Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson




Jacob Lancrain

Tristen Kuiken




Billy Martin-Jr.

Dan Madden




Brandon McCabe

Brandon McCabe




Bernardino Munoz

Bryan Nowak




Antonio Perez-Jr

JR Perez




Edward Sabla

Manny Salgado




Manuel Salgado




Mark Smedley




Derrik Wojciechowski





Most Valuable Van Operators



Brian Hansel and



Steve Blevins



CONTACT: Pam Deem-Hergan, 1-443-3861536, pdeemhergan@alexanders.net

SOURCE Alexander's Mobility Services

Also from this source

Alexander's Earns Atlas' Milton M. Hill Quality Award…Once Again...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Fleet All Star Program

News provided by

Alexander's Mobility Services

May 06, 2019, 16:11 ET