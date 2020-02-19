Fleet Complete and GM Bring Fleet IoT Solutions to Canada

A collaboration to benefit Canadian fleet-owning businesses in cost reduction, higher safety and efficiency with General Motors OnStar.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - After a successful partnership launch in the U.S. early last year, Fleet Complete announced today that they are working with General Motors (GM) to bring IoT-enabled services on OnStar-equipped vehicles to Canada. This will benefit Canadian small businesses and commercial fleets with 15 Model Year and newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles to improve operations, safety, and overall fleet management through data analytics.

"Today, our partnership with GM has a proven success track record in the U.S., and we are very excited to offer the same solution to Canadian businesses," comments Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "We are a Canadian-based company, and we know the pain points of our fleet-owning customers in Canada first and foremost. This is why, together with GM, we believe it necessary to simplify consumer access to connected vehicle technologies and big data analytics in order to help more Canadian businesses and fleets thrive."

"Fleets of all sizes are rapidly embracing innovative, data-driven business solutions that can help them improve safety and reduce operating costs," said Dave Watson, Fleet and Commercial Sales Director, GM Canada. "Embedded connectivity is the future, and with over 21-years of experience, OnStar and our built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot opens the door for people to put very sophisticated software and analytical tools to work quickly and efficiently, as our solution eliminates the need for additional hardware."

Fleet Complete's industry-leading IoT platform, combined with GM's OnStar connectivity, helps fleets of any size reduce expenses and downtime, improve driver and vehicle safety, and promote operational efficiency to ignite business growth. Additional customer-centric benefits include:

Ability to leverage existing OnStar hardware integrated into GM Fleet vehicles

Immediate onboarding with no long-term contract requirement

Easy activation of Fleet Complete software, without the worry of hardware compatibility or device installation

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com/en/iot-solutions/fleet-complete-for-general-motors

About Fleet Complete®

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as General Motors, Toyota, Mitsubishi Australia, and Cummins, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com.

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada Company markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through Canada's largest dealer network, as well as OnStar and MAVEN services. Headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario, GM Canada is a recognized leader in advanced manufacturing, green operations, active safety, and autonomous and connected vehicle technology research and development. More information on the company can be found at www.gm.ca or by following @GMcanada on Twitter or Instagram.

