Fleet Complete's BigRoad Officially Submitted for Canadian ELD Certification

This means that commercial vehicle operators using BigRoad ELD will be compliant with HOS requirements in both Canada and the U.S., where the BigRoad solution has been in wide commercial use since 2018.

Nearly 100,000 drivers and fleets in North America have chosen BigRoad as their ELD compliance partner already. BigRoad's ELD is a full-stack solution: a plug-and-play device features HOS alerts, DVIR, DOT Inspection Mode, fuel tracking for IFTA, and a free digital load-matching platform.

For more information on Fleet Complete's BigRoad ELD solution, please visit a dedicated Canadian ELD Mandate page where you will find resources and product information.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

