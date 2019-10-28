Fleet Feet and Brooks Running Serve Up Exclusive Running Shoe for Thanksgiving

CARRBORO, N.C., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Feet announces the debut launch of a limited edition Thanksgiving and Turkey Trot-themed running shoe completed in collaboration with Brooks Running.

The special edition Ghost 12, dubbed "The Gobbler" by Fleet Feet, launches in-store exclusively at Fleet Feet on Nov. 1, and is one of only a handful of running shoes made to celebrate what has become the most popular road running day in the U.S., according to Running U.S.A,. which tracks road racing trends.

"Every Thanksgiving, our stores take part in Turkey Trots across the country. To now have a special product inspired by the creative ideas from our in-house marketing team, designed in partnership with Brooks, and then delivered to our customers in time for the biggest running day in the U.S., feels like the perfect addition to a time-honored tradition," says Brent Hollowell, Chief Marketing Officer of Fleet Feet. "We hope the Gobbler makes that annual Turkey Trot just a little more special and memorable for all of the families, friends, and communities running together."

Taking design inspiration from the Thanksgiving season and the annual races that take place across the country during the holiday, this special edition shoe features a fall color scheme with hints of a Fleet Feet original Turkey Trot logo and design, incorporated into Brooks' best-selling Ghost 12 model. "The Gobbler" will retail for $130 and will be available online at fleetfeet.com and in select Fleet Feet stores.

Ahead of the launch, customers can enter a sweepstakes through the Fleet Feet Rewards App for a grand prize of one pair of the special edition shoes as well as a private chef-prepared "Friendsgiving" dinner for up to 10 people. To enter, customers must download the Fleet Feet Rewards app from the iTunes store and follow the instructions. Fleet Feet will draw a winner Nov. 1, and customers have up until Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST to enter.

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 183 locations in 38 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust running programs and rewards, community support and outreach, and 24 / 7 inspiration and information at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that Running Changes Everything. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeet.

About Brooks Running Company

Brooks Running Company sells its performance footwear, apparel, run bras and accessories in more than 50 countries worldwide. Brooks' purpose is to inspire everyone to run and be active by creating innovative gear designed to keep runners running longer, farther and faster. This purpose is supported by Brooks' Run Happy philosophy, a quest to celebrate and champion the sport of running and all runners everywhere. Founded 1914, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle. Visit www.brooksrunning.com for more information or follow us on Twitter (@brooksrunning), Facebook (www.facebook.com/brooksrunning) and Instagram (@brooksrunning).

