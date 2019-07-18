Fleet Feet and Girls on the Run Announce SoleMates National Partnership

CARRBORO, N.C., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Feet, the retail leader in inspiring and empowering the runner in everyone, has signed on as the official retail and sporting goods partner of SoleMates, a Girls on the Run® (GOTR) program that empowers adults to achieve fitness and running-related goals while raising money, support, and awareness for Girls on the Run.

As a national partner of SoleMates, Fleet Feet locations across the country will work individually with local GOTR councils to support current SoleMates and encourage new ones through personalized gear outfitting, training programs, special products, and in-store events.

"In understanding the resources Girls on the Run needed for its SoleMates program, we knew we could form a meaningful partnership that would help inspire, empower, and support SoleMates and Girls on the Run councils across the country in a very personalized, high-impact way," says Joey Pointer, CEO and president of Fleet Feet. "We celebrate today's launch while looking forward to the road ahead, where I know the combined efforts of Fleet Feet and Girls on the Run will help change lives for the better through running."

"Fundraising is critical for us in supporting more girls and more councils. Fleet Feet's commitment to the running community and their ability to use the sport as a way to give back to others will have a huge impact on our efforts," said Theresa Miller, Chief Engagement Officer of Girls on the Run. "We're proud and grateful to have both a program in place and a partner in Fleet Feet that allows people to support Girls on the Run while also achieving a personal fitness goal, all while aligning with our mission and company values."

The SoleMates program began in 2009 and has helped over 14,000 people raise over $8 million for Girls on the Run councils. The partnership announcement with Fleet Feet coincides with a relaunch of the branding and marketing for the SoleMates program, and includes refreshed assets, positioning, and an updated website.

Local Fleet Feet owners and stores will drive awareness of the program as well as leverage staff expertise, training programs, and head-to-toe product solutions for SoleMates to complement the existing resources in place at local GOTR councils. SoleMates will have exclusive opportunities for running engagement and rewards through Fleet Feet's new app, as well as the opportunity for 3D foot scans, data-driven insights, and expert one-on-one advice from Fleet Feet's professional outfitters.

The partnership officially begins July 18, with local planning and programs happening on a rolling basis, location-by-location, throughout the year. People can enroll in local SoleMates program by reaching out to their local GOTR council.

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 180 locations in 37 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust running programs and rewards, community support and outreach, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that Running Changes Everything. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeet.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served more than 1.8 million girls. Over the course of the 10-week program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year.

Girls on the Run was recently included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs.

