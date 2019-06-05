Fleet Feet Brings Thousands of Runners Together on Global Running Day

CARRBORO, N.C., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Feet, the retail leader in inspiring and empowering the runner in everyone, is celebrating Global Running Day today with its nationwide 5K event, The Big Run.

For the third year in a row, Fleet Feet, in partnership with Brooks, will host more than 100 running events in cities across the country to unite runners of all levels. Stores will hold either a timed, certified 5K race or a fun run. Close to 20,000 participants will cross the finish line, with an estimated 60,000 miles logged nationwide.

"Global Running Day provides a great platform to highlight what the power of running is all about," says Joey Pointer, CEO and president of Fleet Feet. "Today is truly a day-long celebration of the sport and activity we love, and whether it's your first time running or you've been running your whole life, I encourage you to head to your local Fleet Feet today and join in on the fun, excitement, and community of The Big Run."

The results from timed, certified 5K races will funnel up into a national leaderboard on fleetfeet.com to determine the overall fastest runners of the day nationwide, as well as age group winners. Winners receive cash prizes. Fleet Feet and Brooks will also present prizes for unique categories, including:

IN THE MIDDLE OF IT ALL: The male and female who finish in the exact middle of all finishers in the country in their gender receive $500!

COMMON GROUND: Each person who finishes at the most common finish time across the country is entered into a drawing for $500!

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Any participant who posts a photo on social media from The Big Run and includes #TheBigRun @FleetFeetSports, @BrooksRunning is eligible to win one of three sets of Brooks x Fleet Feet mini-portable Bluetooth runners' speakers, provided by Brooks!

Follow Fleet Feet on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as the #TheBigRun hashtag to see how Fleet Feet's coast-to-coast running community celebrates Global Running Day.

Fleet Feet currently stands at 177 franchise and company-owned locations in 37 states, and fulfills online orders from the inventory of its local stores at www.fleetfeet.com.

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 177 locations in 37 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust running programs and rewards, community support and outreach, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that Running Changes Everything. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeet.

