Fleet Feet Celebrates 45th Anniversary

CARRBORO, N.C., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Feet today announced the release of its limited edition Heritage Collection honoring the brand's co-founders Sally Edwards and Elizabeth Jansen, who paved the way for Fleet Feet's 186 stores across the U.S. today. The lifestyle apparel collection features retro-inspired designs, iconic images and moments from the brand's past.

Fleet Feet opened its doors in Sacramento, California in 1976. Despite a difficult first year of business, Edwards and Jansen were profitable and turned their running store into a hub for the running community — a place where runners could gather with friends, go for runs and see the latest shoes and gear. It became a place for inspiration and helping people experience a life changed by running.

"Sally and Elizabeth truly changed everything about what running could do for a community when they opened the doors of the first store," said Joey Pointer, CEO and president of Fleet Feet. "We have the privilege of continuing their legacy every day by showing our communities how Running Changes Everything. Our Heritage Collection is a perfect reflection of where we came from and where we're going, to celebrate the brand we've built today around our core value to 'Run Together.'"

Fleet Feet's milestone anniversary comes on the heels of a significant growth period for the brand. Despite a turbulent year for retail in 2020, Fleet Feet maintained success serving nearly 1.2 million customers amid the pandemic through e-commerce growth, new store openings, the introduction of innovative technology and new charitable partners.

Fleet Feet's sales have seen their strongest months in the company's 45-year history. March 2021 was the company's all-time highest sales month with system-wide sales up 24% compared to its previous highest sales month in June 2020. This strong performance trend continued in April and May, as the combined brick-and-mortar sales were up 34%, and digital sales were up more than 300% compared to April and May 2019.

To celebrate Fleet Feet's anniversary, view and purchase apparel from the Heritage Collection, visit https://www.fleetfeet.com/heritage-collection or any participating store location.

For more information, visit www.fleetfeet.com, and follow Fleet Feet on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 186 locations in 37 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust running programs and rewards, community support and outreach, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHING®. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeet.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Fleet Feet