Fleet Feet Selects Fish Consulting as Public Relations Agency of Record

CARRBORO, N.C., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Feet, the retail leader in building and supporting thriving local running communities, announced today it has tapped Fish Consulting as its public relations agency of record to lead the brand's communications strategies.

Fish plans to help Fleet Feet deepen its visibility among consumers through national media and integrated marketing campaigns. The agency will focus its efforts on highlighting several key brand initiatives, including fit id™ 3D scanning technology and the Fleet Feet customer experience, The Big Run national 5K event, and Fleet Feet Running Club.

"We're thrilled to partner with Fish Consulting as we develop strategies to amplify Fleet Feet's reach with consumers nationwide," said Ellen Donahue, senior director of marketing for Fleet Feet. "We have powerful stories to tell about the efforts of our stores to inspire and empower the runner in everyone, and Fish Consulting's success in storytelling for other brands made them a unanimous choice."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fish Consulting offers communications and marketing services primarily to franchises in the foodservice, retail, service, hospitality and healthcare industries, with capabilities ranging from brand building, consumer marketing and media relations to franchisee recruitment, crisis management and cause marketing.

"We are honored to have been selected by Fleet Feet as its agency of record," said Lorne Fisher, CFE, CEO and managing partner of Fish Consulting. "Fleet Feet's values, collaborative nature and focus on people are traits that match our own, and we look forward to working together to tell the brand's story in meaningful and impactful ways."

Fleet Feet currently stands at 176 locations in 38 states, and has an e-commerce platform at www.fleetfeet.com that fulfills customer orders from the local inventory of its franchises. Fleet Feet officially introduced its partnership with Fish Consulting at its annual national franchise conference, taking place now in Minneapolis, Minn., through June 22.

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 176 locations in 38 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering expert advice, intelligent products, personalized solutions, robust training programs, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeetsports.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that Running Changes Everything. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeetsports.

About Fish Consulting

Fish is proud to leverage its experience in franchising to serve some of the industry's leading concepts including Dunkin' Donuts, Wendy's, The Dwyer Group, FASTSIGNS, FOCUS Brands and Tropical Smoothie Cafe, among others. The agency's support for franchise clients range from brand building, franchisee recruitment and internal communications to crisis communications, cause marketing, local/national media relations and social media management. Fish is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with operations in Washington, D.C., and London. For more information call 954-893-9150 or visit www.fish-consulting.com. For additional franchise insights follow Fish on Twitter @fishconsulting or Facebook.

