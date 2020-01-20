Fleet Feet to Expand Texas Presence in 2020 with Opening of Two New Locations

CARRBORO, N.C., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Feet® announced today its plans for expansion in Texas in 2020 with the opening of two new locations.

The first location will open in San Antonio in March and will become the third San Antonio store for the brand. The second location will open in Plano in April and will mark the first Fleet Feet location in the Dallas area in the brand's 44-year history. Once the Plano location opens, Fleet Feet will have 12 stores total in Texas, serving communities in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, Round Rock and San Antonio.

"Fleet Feet first entered the Texas market over 30 years ago with Jim and Claudette Braden, who, along with their son Danny, have created an amazing blueprint for how local owners and operators can create, support, outfit and nurture a vibrant running and walking community," says Robyn Goby, vice president of development for Fleet Feet.

"We are excited by the opportunities in both San Antonio, Dallas and other Texas markets potentially, to continue serving communities, supporting runners and walkers and outfitting our customers with the best in-store experience possible."

San Antonio's third location will open in The Forum at Olympia Parkway retail center, with current San Antonio general manager Kirsten Mengden set to oversee operations. Originally from Minnesota, Mengden has lived in San Antonio for 25 years and has spent the past seven years working for Fleet Feet.

The store will mimic the format of Fleet Feet's Austin location, which set a brand record for sales by a first-year store and offer a robust in-store shoe selection from all major running performance brands in lieu of a wide selection of apparel.

The Plano location will open in the Preston Towne Crossing retail center, with Ashley Enloe set to manage all operations for the store. Enloe brings years of hospitality, operations and running retail experience to Plano, having previously managed three Texas-based running stores, oversaw operations of a footwear distribution center and spent time in the hotel and restaurant management industry. A graduate of Fleet Feet's Leadership Development Program, which helps develop and equip qualified candidates to become store operators, Enloe trained at Fleet Feet's flagship retail location in North Carolina.

Garrett Sage, who previously oversaw all operations of the two current San Antonio stores, will now work in an elevated management role across several Fleet Feet locations, helping to implement brand-wide initiatives and operating best practices while providing guidance to Enloe, Mengden and Ari Perez, Austin's general manager. Sage joins Brett Albers in becoming one of two regional managers working within these newly created leadership roles for the brand.

"Fleet Feet continues to evolve and set the pace for how it helps its customers, communities and partners," says Sage. "I feel privileged to play an expanded role in supporting Kirsten, Ashley and Ari as they do all they can to change lives and communities through the power of running."

For more information and to stay up-to-date on upcoming promotions and events, visit www.fleetfeet.com and follow Fleet Feet on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Fleet Feet

Founded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated running stores with 182 locations in 37 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C. Committed to offering personalized outfitting, robust running programs and rewards, community support and outreach, and 24 / 7 brand access at fleetfeet.com, each Fleet Feet location serves runners based on the belief that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHING™. Stay inspired, motivated, and connected @fleetfeet.

