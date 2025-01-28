Fleet Industry Veteran Matt Dyer Appointed as New CEO of Merchants Fleet

HOOKSETT, N.H., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation's leader in innovative fleet solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Dyer as Chief Executive Officer. Dyer brings decades of industry leadership and expertise to the role, including four years as CEO of LeasePlan USA.

Matt Dyer

"Matt is an exceptional leader with deep fleet expertise and a proven track record of driving transformative change," said Brad Burgess, interim co-CEO of Merchants Fleet. "His bold vision, collaborative spirit, and commitment to excellence make him the ideal person to guide Merchants into its next chapter. We're excited to work together to shape a dynamic future for our company and clients."

Dyer's extensive career includes leadership roles across the global fleet management industry. As CEO and President of LeasePlan USA, he improved the company's client net promoter score, implemented scalable operations, launched a portfolio of products, and invested in tech innovations which resulted in historic growth for the company. Following the successful sale of LeasePlan USA, Dyer played a role in the integration of the business with Wheels.

Prior to his leadership in the U.S., Dyer served as CEO of LeasePlan UK, overseeing the corporate, public sector, and SME markets. His tenure with LeasePlan also included senior roles as Chief Commercial Officer in the UK, and as Managing Director of LeasePlan International for LeasePlan Corporation. In addition to his industry experience, Dyer has also served as Chairman of the UK trade association for the vehicle rental and leasing sector.

Dyer holds a BSc in Managerial and Administrative Studies from Aston University in the UK and currently resides in Atlanta, GA, with his wife and their two daughters.

"Merchants' unwavering dedication to its clients lies at the core of its success, inspiring bold innovation and a distinctive ability to think beyond conventional boundaries. I value this client commitment very highly and see it as an important vision for our business," said Dyer. "I am honored to join the company at such a pivotal and exciting moment in its evolution, and to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the business as we redefine what's possible

for our employees, clients, and partners."

Dyer's appointment succeeds interim co-CEOs Brad Burgess and Kirk Hoffman who will return to their roles as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer respectively. Merchants' Executive Leadership team and Board of Directors extend their heartfelt gratitude to both gentlemen for their contributions and leadership during the company's CEO search.

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is the nation's innovative leader in comprehensive fleet management solutions. For more than 60 years, Merchants has pushed the boundaries in the fleet industry with flexible funding, vehicle remarketing, and fleet acquisition options, plus complete end-to-end electrification solutions. As the only fleet management company in North America offering both long and short-term fleet services, Merchants is uniquely positioned to provide clients with unparalleled flexibility, services, and support essential for keeping businesses ahead of the curve. Headquartered in the Greater Boston area, Merchants is steering change and driving results for fleets of all sizes throughout North America. Learn more at www.merchantsfleet.com

SOURCE Merchants Fleet