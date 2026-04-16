Fleet Launches Partner Program, Appoints Device Management Category Pioneer to Board

MobileIron co-founder brings deep experience to Fleet as customers navigate IT transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet, the open device management platform, today announced the launch of its new partner program and the appointment of Suresh Batchu, co-founder of MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) to its board. The moves demonstrate Fleet's commitment and transition to a partner-first model, where partners participate in every sale and deployment.

Fleet partners help their customers remove speed limits from traditional device management approaches, most of which were designed nearly two decades ago. With the world embracing new ways of working across multi-OS environments and faster decisions needed across security and IT in the AI era, enterprises and mid-market companies need a way to adapt or risk falling behind. As a result, infrastructure as code (IaC) is now the safest way to leverage AI speed while retaining human oversight. With Fleet's open-source, modern device management, partners offer their customers a way forward, including the option to use IaC and integrate modern AI workflows with a few hours of training.

The new partner program focuses on simplicity, clarity, and partner profitability. Unlike traditional reseller programs with complex bundling and tier structures, Fleet's approach provides full transparency and one of the strongest upfront margin opportunities in the market.

Device Management Pioneer Joins Board

Batchu, a technology leader, entrepreneur, and investor, brings decades of device management market experience to Fleet. He was pivotal in transforming MobileIron, a pioneer in enterprise mobility management, now part of Ivanti, into a category-defining company. MobileIron was known for its dedication to partners in the United States and Europe.

"The world changed in 2026, and companies are finding they can no longer operate in the old way. You need to patch all your computers, phones, and other devices globally in hours, not days, and run leaner so you can do more with less in a budget-constrained environment," said Fleet CEO Mike McNeil. "It's a transformation that's way bigger than just software, and partners will be at the center of it. Suresh brings incredible experience helping partners deliver what customers want, and his guidance as Fleet scales is a massive advantage for customers and the wider community."

Fleet's multi-tier partner program

Fleet's partner program introduces a tiered model that rewards partner investment and customer impact. Partners can progress through Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels, unlocking increased access to deal protection, technical enablement, and go-to-market support. The program is built to help top-performing partners scale faster while delivering measurable outcomes for joint customers.

Key program features include:

Every Fleet deal flows through a partner

A Fleet-backed migration guarantee, getting customers from pilot to production rapidly

Open, public deal registration; no gated partner portal with resources always accessible

Fleet "IaC" and "AI in IT" hands-on training and certifications for partners and their customers

The opportunity to work side-by-side with Fleet to lead customer onboarding and professional services

Fleet is also offering a new partner incentive to support customers moving from Jamf as it sunsets its on-prem capabilities, rewarding partners with additional margin and enhanced deal protection on competitive replacements.

"Fleet's fresh approach to device management appeals to our customers," said Tony Walteur, Senior Solution Manager at Amaris Consulting. "The fact that organizations are moving not only from Jamf but from Intune to Fleet shows a real shift. Mid-market companies and enterprises need flexibility, speed, and efficiency. With strong margins and this level of direct access to Fleet's team, this is a chance you don't pass up if you're a partner who wants to grow - whether through resale, services, or both."

Executive Appointments Strengthen Partner-first Strategy

Fleet's new Chief Marketing Officer, Ashish Kuthiala, brings a track record of deep experience alongside one of the world's largest global partner ecosystems at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Traceable AI, BlinkOps, and GitLab, where he helped rapidly scale the company's channel program.

Global SVP of Sales, Chaz MacLaughlin, has spent two decades in top sales and revenue roles in the information technology and security sectors. Most recently, he drove partner-first sales at Nucleus Security, Signal Sciences, and MobileIron, where he worked closely with recent board addition Batchu.

With these executive appointments, and Batchu on the board, Fleet gains proven architects of partner-driven growth at a pivotal moment in the company's expansion.

"The first generation of device management was built for control and compliance. The next generation needs to be built for speed, automation, and how modern teams actually operate," said Batchu. "Fleet is taking a fundamentally different approach with infrastructure as code and AI-driven workflows, and I'm excited to help shape that direction."

Partners interested in joining the Fleet program can apply here: fleetdm.com/partners. For partner questions and inquiries, contact fleetdm.com/contact.

About Fleet

Fleet is the single endpoint management platform for macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, and cloud infrastructure. Over 1,300 organizations in 90 countries use Fleet to manage devices at scale, stay compliant, and cut costs. Fleet brings power features to device management, including infrastructure-as-code. With AI, IT teams can describe what they need in plain English, review the proposed changes, and roll them out quickly across every endpoint, with a human in the loop.

Fleet gives you full control and supports the choices that work for your organization, including total deployment flexibility. Deploy Fleet anywhere - on-prem, air-gapped, or on any major cloud, and keep full control over data residency and legal jurisdiction, or let Fleet handle the infrastructure with Fleet Cloud. Learn more at fleetdm.com

Contact:

Alyssa Pallotti for Fleet

[email protected]

+447397686566

SOURCE Fleet Device Management