Fleet Management Market in the Americas Report 2023-2027 - Profiles of 80+ Aftermarket Fleet Management Solution Providers

This report covers in-depth both OEM and aftermarket players and includes all the latest market data. The number of systems in active use in the Americas is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5 percent from 20.6 million units in 2022 to 37.2 million units by 2027.
Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role for the economy in both North and Latin America. In North America, there are approximately 29.9 million vehicles in commercial use. The number of commercial vehicles in operation in Latin America is estimated to 40.7 million. The fleet management solution market in the Americas has been in a growth period for many years. The global recession associated with the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down activities in 2020-2021 to some extent, but the current outlook is positive in spite of the challenging economic climate. The advanced North American market is among other things driven by regulatory developments such as the ELD mandates in the US and Canada. The Latin American market has often required an educational process to extend the perception of fleet telematics beyond security-related aspects. Latin American fleets have however also started to embrace optimisation functionality to an increasing extent.
The fleet management market is forecast to show healthy growth in 2024-2027. In North America, the number of systems in active use is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent from 15.3 million units in 2022 to 27.6 million units by 2027.
The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned vehicles in commercial use is estimated to increase from 48.1 percent in 2022 to 75.0 percent in 2027. In Latin America, the number of systems in use is projected to increase from 5.3 million units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.6 percent to reach 9.6 million units in 2027. The penetration rate in the region is estimated to increase from 15.8 percent in 2022 to 27.2 percent in 2027.
Highlights from the report
- Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market-leading companies.
- New data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in the Americas.
- Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.
- Updated profiles of 86 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.
- Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.
- Revised market forecasts lasting until 2027
Future industry trends
- Fleet telematics remains a high-pace IoT market favoured by multiple trends
- Vehicle OEMs and aftermarket providers partner for factory-installed telematics
- Increasing openness in the fleet telematics space favours joint solutions
- Industry consolidation fosters emergence of leading global telematics giants
- Specialised providers may thrive as applications are unbundled
- Fuel card integration extends the capabilities of fleet telematics
- Leading tire manufacturers heavily involved in the fleet telematics space
- Hardwired, mobile and hybrid telematics systems to co-exist
- The FMCSA now lists nearly 900 self-certified ELDs from diverse players
- Upselling of value-added services to drive uptake beyond the ELD basics
- Video solutions continue to permeate the fleet market
- Fleet insurance telematics is an opportunity to reduce fleet risks and costs
- FM providers support management of EVs and fleet electrification processes
- The Internet of Transportation Things expands the addressable market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Commercial Vehicle Fleets in the Americas
2 Fleet Management Solutions
2.1 Fleet management infrastructure
2.2 Vehicle management
2.3 Driver management
2.4 Operations management
2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting
2.6 Business models
3 Market Forecasts and Trends
3.1 Market analysis
3.2 Market drivers and barriers
3.3 Value chain analysis
3.4 Future industry trends
4 OEM Products and Strategies
5 International Aftermarket Solution Providers
6 Regional Aftermarket Solution Providers
Company Profiles:
- CalAmp
- Canadian Tracking Solutions
- Certified Tracking Solutions
- Clarience Technologies
- CyntrX
- Donlen
- EROAD
- FieldLogix
- Fleet Freedom
- Fleeteye
- FleetHunt
- Forward Thinking Systems
- GPS Insight
- GPS Trackit
- GreenRoad
- Inseego
- IntelliShift
- ISAAC Instruments
- J. J. Keller
- Linxup
- Lytx
- Motive
- ORBCOMM
- Pedigree Technologies
- Platform Science
- Positioning Universal
- PosiTrace
- Powerfleet
- Quartix
- RAM Tracking
- Rand McNally
- Samsara
- SkyBitz
- Vecima Networks
- Zonar Systems
- 3Dtracking
- Autotrac
- CarrierWeb
- Cobli
- Encontrack
- FleTrack
- Ful-Mar
- Global Track
- Golfleet
- GPS Chile
- GPS7000
- Grupo UDA
- Grupo Ultra
- Hawk GPS
- Ituran
- Linqo
- Locatelia
- Location World
- Mapon
- Maxtrack
- Navixy
- Omnilink
- OnixSat
- Optimus Fleet
- Positron
- Rastreo Satelital
- Ravex
- Redd
- RedGPS
- Satrack
- SHERLOG
- SIGhRA
- Sitrack
- Soltrack
- Tracklog
- Ubicamovil
- Webmaps
- WideTech
- Wisetrack
