Fleet Management Markets in Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe, Forecast to 2023

The installed base of fleet management systems in Eastern Europe and the CIS to reach 13.8 million units by 2023 Fleet management (FM) is an ambiguous term used in reference to a wide range of solutions for different vehicle-related applications.

The definition of a fleet management solution is a vehiclebased system that incorporates data logging, satellite positioning and data communications to a backoffice application. The history of fleet management solutions goes back several decades. On-board vehicle computers first emerged in the 1980s and were soon connected to various satellite and terrestrial wireless networks.



Today, mobile networks can provide ubiquitous online connectivity in many regions at a reasonable cost and mobile computing technology delivers very high performance, as well as excellent usability. All of these components combined enable the delivery of vehicle management, transport management, driver management and mobile workforce management applications linking vehicles and enterprise IT systems.



Commercial vehicle fleets play an essential role in the economy in the CIS and Eastern Europe, where several countries are part of important Pan-European transport corridors.

The total of around 10 million heavy commercial vehicles in the region account for a major share of the inland transports. Motor vehicles are for example involved in about 70 percent of the total in land transportation in Russia. In Europe, medium and heavy trucks account for over 75 percent of all inland transports, forming a 250 billion industry. Moreover, the greater part of the total 16 million light commercial vehicles in the CIS and Eastern Europe are used by mobile workers and for activities such as distribution of goods and parcels.



The publisher is of the opinion that the fleet management industry isin a long-term growth phase.

Key drivers in Eastern Europe and the CIS include cost reductions related to fuel savings and regulatory developments such as ERA-GLONASS and the Platon electronic tollcollection system which increase the awareness of telematics. The number of fleet management systems in active use in the region is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.5 percent from 7.3 million units at the end of 2018 to 13.8 million by 2023.



The penetration rate in the total population of non-privately owned commercial vehicles and passenger cars used in commercial and government fleets is estimated to increase from 17.5 percent in 2018 to 29.8 percent in 2023. The Russian market accounts for a significant share of the region's total installed base and is forecasted to grow from 3.3 million active FM units at the end of 2018 to 5.6 million units by 2023.



The leading FM solution providers in terms of installed base in the CIS and Eastern Europe include diverse players from a number of countries.

Belarus-based Gurtam is the leading FM software provider, having surpassed the milestone of 1 million vehicles under management in theregion. Russia-based TechnoKom and Turkey-based Arvento MobileSystems are the first and second runners-up, followed by Mobiliz from Turkey and the Russian players SCOUT, Navigator Group and NIS (MTS).



Additional top-15 players with at least 100,000 active unitsin Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe include GeliosSoft, Fort Telecom, Omnicomm, SquareGPS, Live GPS Tracking (SkyNavis), EurowagTelematics, Infotech and SpaceTeam. The major international solution providers based in Western Europe, North America or South Africa areyet to reach the top-15 list in this region.



The expectations for the future fleet management market in Eastern Europe and the CIS include a gradual convergence with the developments in Western Europe.

Eastern Europe is already tracingthe most developed European markets closely in terms of systemfunctionality and service models. The major Russian solution providershave historically mainly served large corporations with standalonesoftware systems which are paid upfront and hosted in-house, whereas subscription services traditionally mainly have been adopted by SMBs.Cloud services based on recurring service fees have however now become a greater focus also for major enterprise fleets on the Russian market and the domestic FM solution providers are increasingly pushing for a transition towards SaaS-based models.



Another key trend on the European market is factory-fitment of OEM telematics,which is offered by most of the major truck manufacturers. The Russian vehicle manufacturers did not initially embrace the concept of OEM fleet telematics in the same way as its Western European counterparts, but the activities have increased in the last few years. GAZ became the first local manufacturer to offer factory installation of telematicsunits as standard in 2018. Kamaz and UAZ have also in 2018-2019 launched initiatives related to integration of telematics technology in collaboration with partners.



This report answers the following questions:

How do the FMS markets in the CIS and Eastern Europe compare with Western markets?

compare with Western markets? Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2020-2021?

What is the geographical and ownership structure of commercial vehicle fleets in the CIS and Eastern Europe ?

? Which are the leading international, regional and local providers of aftermarket fleet management solutions in the CIS and Eastern Europe ?

? What offerings are available from truck OEMs?

How will the regulatory developments in this region affect the fleet management industry?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered



1 Commercial vehicle fleets in the CIS and Eastern Europe

1.1 The commercial vehicle market in Russia and the CIS

1.1.1 Manufacturer market shares

1.1.2 Ownership structure

1.2 The commercial vehicle market in Eastern Europe

1.2.1 Manufacturer market shares

1.2.2 Ownership structure



2 Fleet management solutions

2.1 Fleet management infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 GNSS segment

2.1.3 Network segment

2.1.4 Backoffice segment

2.2 Vehicle management

2.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.2.2 Security tracking

2.3 Driver management

2.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

2.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

2.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

2.3.4 Insurance risk management

2.4 Operations management

2.4.1 Routing and navigation

2.4.2 Transport management

2.4.3 Mobile workforce management

2.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

2.5.1 Drivers' working hours

2.5.2 Digital tachograph data download

2.5.3 Electronic toll collection

2.5.4 ERA-GLONASS and eCall

2.5.5 Other applications

2.6 Business models



3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Installed base and unit shipments - Eastern Europe and CIS including Russia

3.1.2 Installed base and unit shipments - Russia

3.1.3 Regional markets and players

3.1.4 Vendor market shares

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

3.2.2 Regulatory environment

3.2.3 Competitive environment

3.2.4 Technology environment

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Telematics industry players

3.3.2 Automotive industry players

3.3.3 Telecom industry players

3.3.4 IT industry players

3.4 Future industry trends



4 OEM products and strategies

4.1 European truck manufacturers

4.1.1 DAF Trucks

4.1.2 Daimler Group

4.1.3 Iveco

4.1.4 MAN Truck & Bus

4.1.5 Scania

4.1.6 Volvo Group

4.2 Local truck manufacturers in the CIS

4.2.1 GAZ Group

4.2.2 Kamaz

4.2.3 UAZ

4.2.4 MAZ



5 International aftermarket solution providers

5.1 Astrata Europe

5.2 Fleet Complete

5.3 Garmin and partners

5.4 MiX Telematics

5.5 Transics

5.6 Viasat Group

5.7 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)



6 Regional aftermarket solution providers

6.1 Arvento Mobile Systems

6.2 CVS Mobile

6.3 Fort Telecom

6.4 Frotcom International

6.5 Gurtam

6.6 Mobiliz

6.7 Omnicomm

6.8 Ruptela

6.9 TechnoKom

6.10 Teltonika

6.11 WebEye Telematics Group



7 Local aftermarket solution providers

7.1 Russia and the CIS

7.1.1 ANTOR

7.1.2 Arkan

7.1.3 Autoconnex and Vodafone Automotive

7.1.4 Autolocator (Megapage)

7.1.5 AutoTracker

7.1.6 BelTransSputnik

7.1.7 Benish GPS

7.1.8 Cesar Satellite

7.1.9 Galileosky

7.1.10 Garage GPS

7.1.11 GeliosSoft

7.1.12 GlobalSat

7.1.13 GLONASSSoft

7.1.14 Glosav

7.1.15 ITOB

7.1.16 Live GPS Tracking (SkyNavis)

7.1.17 Locarus

7.1.18 Matrix

7.1.19 Micro Line

7.1.20 Navigator Group (ENDS)

7.1.21 Navtelecom

7.1.22 NIS (MTS)

7.1.23 RCS

7.1.24 Ritm

7.1.25 SCOUT

7.1.26 SpaceTeam

7.1.27 SquareGPS

7.1.28 T-One Group

7.1.29 Vektor GPS

7.2 Eastern Europe

7.2.1 Aldobec Technologies (W.A.G. payment solutions)

7.2.2 AROBS Transilvania Software

7.2.3 Artronic

7.2.4 Auto3P (MultiFleet)

7.2.5 Business Lease Romania

7.2.6 CCS (Fleetcor)

7.2.7 EasyTRACK

7.2.8 ETA Automatizari Industriale (SafeFleet)

7.2.9 Eurowag Telematics (W.A.G. payment solutions)

7.2.10 Evotracking (Vodafone)

7.2.11 Framelogic (Vehco)

7.2.12 GPS Bulgaria

7.2.13 GPS-server.net

7.2.14 GSMvalve

7.2.15 GX Solutions

7.2.16 i-Cell

7.2.17 iData

7.2.18 Infocar

7.2.19 Infotech

7.2.20 iSYS Professional

7.2.21 Locator BG

7.2.22 Mapon

7.2.23 Mireo

7.2.24 Mobilisis

7.2.25 MOVYS

7.2.26 Satko

7.2.27 Seyir Mobil

7.2.28 SHERLOG Technology

7.2.29 Skyguard (Secret Control)

7.2.30 Sledenje

7.2.31 Tahograf

7.2.32 TrackNav

7.2.33 Webbase (Secret Control)



