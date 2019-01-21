Fleet Management Solution Market to Expand With a CAGR of 22.6% due to Growing Adoption of Management Solutions for Lowering Cost, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) witnesses the global fleet management solution market has a highly consolidative vendor landscape. Some of the companies dominating the global fleet management solution market are TomTom Telematics BV, Element Fleet Management Corp., Magellan Navigation, Inc., and Wheels, Inc. The top five companies accounted for the leading share of 80% in the global fleet management solutions market. Additionally, these players are taking initiatives such as acquisitions and collaborations for business expansion and expanding reach to their customers.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



According to TMR, the global fleet management solution market secured the revenue of US$12.57 bn in the year 2015 and expected to attain a value of US$91.94 bn by the end of the year 2025. The market is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 22.6 % over the forecast period from 2017 and 2025.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24092

Based on the deployment, the cloud-based deployment segment dominated the global fleet management solutions market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. On the basis of type, operations management solutions segment is expected to dominate the global market by accounting leading share over the forecast period. Based on the region, North America dominated the global fleet management solutions market owing to the presence of the key players in the region.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24092

Growing Demand for Cost Cutting is Propelling Adoption of Fleet Management Solutions

The global fleet management solution market is gaining traction due to growing adoption of analytics linked to fleet management from numerous end-use industries. The industries spend substantial share of their available operational costs on transportation. Efficiency of the fleet management solutions helps to lower the operational cost by the activities such as vehicle monitoring, driver management, and operations management. The numerous end use industries are adopting the fleet management solutions for lowering cost of the operations and likely to propel growth of the global fleet management solutions market.

These analytics helps to monitor and lowering the consumption of fuel is boosting growth of the global fleet management solutions market. Additionally, numerous governments have imposed the regulations on the consumption of fuel; fleet management solutions help to maintain their fuel consumption and pass the regulations. These factors are promoting growth of the global fleet management solutions market.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=24092

Benefits of Small Fleets Is Propelling Growth of the Fleet Management Solutions

Additionally, growing inclination toward the companies of fleet management solutions to construct the smaller fleets is augmenting adoption of the global fleet management solutions. Smaller fleets lowers the total cost of ownership, which is further propelling adoption of the fleet management solutions and likely to boost growth of the global fleet management solutions market.

Despite these growth prospects, the high manufacturing cost coupled with fluctuating process of the fuel is restraining growth of the global fleet management solutions market. Additionally, the market is price-sensitive, which is hampering growth of the global fleet management solutions market.

Browse Research Release at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/fleet-management-solution-market.htm

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled "Fleet Management Solution Market (Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise; Type - Vehicle Management, Driver Management, and Operations Management, End-Use Industry - Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail, Government, and Shipping) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

For the study, the fleet management solution market has been segmented as follows:

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Type

Vehicle Management

Driver Management

Operations Management

By End-Use Industry

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Retail

Government

Shipping

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Browse More IT & Telecom Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-in-logistics-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/internet-of-things-in-logistics-market.html Vehicle Analytics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vehicle-analytics-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vehicle-analytics-market.html Commercial Telematics Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/commercial-telematics-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact



Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/



SOURCE Transparency Market Research