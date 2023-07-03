Fleet Modernization - Air Inuit Ratifies an Agreement to Acquire Three Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 Aircraft to Better Serve the People of Nunavik and Beyond

News provided by

Air Inuit

03 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Air Inuit today announced the ratification of an agreement for the acquisition of three Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft to be added to its fleet as part of its mission to provide world-class passenger and freight service to the people of Nunavik, its Network and beyond. The aircraft will be customized using Air Inuit's innovative combi configuration solution to provide safe and comfortable passenger service and reliable freight delivery simultaneously.

Continue Reading
Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 Combi (CNW Group/Air Inuit)
Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 Combi (CNW Group/Air Inuit)

"The addition of these aircraft to our fleet enhances our capacity to efficiently transport passengers and deliver essential cargo to the communities we serve," said Christian Busch, President and CEO of Air Inuit. "Acquiring these modern aircraft also supports our airline's goal of reducing carbon emissions and doing our part in the fight against climate change."

By eventually replacing the venerable Boeing 737-200 aircraft currently in service, fuel emissions will be cut by nearly 40 per cent.

The three Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft will be fitted with main deck cargo doors to meet requirements at hubs across Nunavik and beyond, which in turn service each of the communities of Air Inuit's network.

This addition to Air Inuit's fleet marks a milestone for the airline which was founded in 1978. "We can all be proud of this vital service which is celebrating 45 years of operation in 2023. Once again, Air Inuit is demonstrating leadership as it grows and adapts to the changing needs of the communities it serves," said Noah Tayara, Executive Chairman of Air Inuit.

"The modernization of Air Inuit's fleet is part of a broader initiative to fulfil its mission as an instrument of economic and social development which is wholly owned by the Nunavik people," said Pita Aatami, President of Makivik Corporation. "This is made possible thanks to important investments by the Inuit of Nunavik."

The introduction of the three new aircraft will take place gradually over the next 24 months. This fleet modernization project and the growth of the region will require important governmental investments to upgrade Nunavik's airstrips. Discussions are currently underway with stakeholders to ensure this vision is developed in accordance with the priorities of community members. Further details will be provided in the coming months.

About Air Inuit

Founded by the Inuit of Nunavik in 1978, Air Inuit, a wholly owned subsidiary of Makivik Corporation, was created to provide air connections between Nunavik's 14 coastal villages and the South, to promote trade and to preserve Inuit culture. With more than 1,000 employees and a fleet of 30 aircraft, the Company is also committed to the development of this immense territory and the prosperity of its people by providing support to various community organizations, cultural events, educational and sports programs, as well as the implementation of employment access programs for Inuit people.

SOURCE Air Inuit

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.