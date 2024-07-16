Fleet Modernization - Newly Acquired Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 Aircraft Makes Inaugural Freight Delivery to Nunavik

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Air Inuit today announced the first of three Boeing Next-Generation 737-800s acquired in 2023 entered into service, arriving at Kuujjuaq Airport today with its inaugural delivery of essential freight to be distributed in communities across Nunavik.

The B737-800 has been outfitted to serve exclusively as a freighter aircraft with a main deck cargo door, operating primarily between Montreal and Air Inuit's cargo hubs in Kuujjuaq and La Grande. The newly added aircraft has a capacity of 23,000 kilograms.

Air Inuit B737-800 NG arrives in Kuujjuaq on July 16, 2024 (CNW Group/Air Inuit)

As part of its ongoing fleet modernization program, Air Inuit will eventually phase out its B737-200s which are being replaced with three B737-800 NG aircraft to improve passenger experience, ensure reliable freight delivery and reduce fuel emissions by nearly 40 per cent.

"By equipping these aircraft with customized features based on Air Inuit's unique requirements and knowhow, we are ensuring the perennity of our fleet as we fulfill our mission as an essential service," said Christian Busch, president and CEO of Air Inuit.

"Air Inuit serves as a critical infrastructure for the people of Nunavik, and today is a powerful demonstration of how we are continuously improving the quality of our service in ways that meet customer needs while acting as a responsible company when it comes to environmental considerations," said Executive Chairman, Noah Tayara.

The two other B737-800 NG aircraft will operate using an innovative combi configuration pioneered by Air Inuit to provide comfortable passenger service and reliable freight delivery simultaneously. Both are scheduled to go into service in 2025.

"Seeing the first of three Boeing Next-Generation 737-800s begin operating is a moment of pride on behalf of the Inuit of Nunavik, and a reminder of our never-ending goal to always seek new ways to improve while also doing our part to reduce our ecological footprint," said Pita Aatami, President of Makivvik.

About Air Inuit

Founded by the Inuit of Nunavik in 1978, Air Inuit, a wholly owned subsidiary of Makivvik, was created to provide air connections between Nunavik's 14 coastal villages and the South, to promote trade and to preserve Inuit culture. With more than 1,175 employees and a fleet of 36 aircraft, Air Inuit is committed to the development of this immense territory and the prosperity of its people by providing support to various community organizations, cultural events, educational and sports programs, as well as the implementation of employment access programs for Inuit people.

SOURCE Air Inuit