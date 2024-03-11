Fleet Services by Cox Automotive Joins Forces with U.S. Army's PaYS Program to Secure Career Opportunities for Servicemembers

INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Services by Cox Automotive today announced its commitment to the U.S. Army's Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program, helping soldiers prepare for a career after the Army. The two organizations will sign an official partnership agreement during a ceremony today, March 11, at 1 p.m. The signing ceremony will be located at Dickinson Fleet Services, 4709 W 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268.

Raul Zepeda, Fleet Services by Cox Automotive Employee and U.S. Army veteran

"We commend Fleet Services by Cox Automotive for their commitment to helping our military professionals as they transition into Civilian workforce," said Antonio Johnson, PaYS Program Manager. "Hiring Veterans enriches employers with unparalleled skills, discipline, and leadership. This partnership demonstrates the Army's investment in its Soldiers and their futures."

The signing event is expected to draw approximately 75 attendees from Fleet Services and the Army. In addition, the event will feature remarks from Fleet Services by Cox Automotive leaders including Ted Coltrain, VP of Operations, and Kevin Clark, Head of Shop Operations. U.S. Army representatives will be present to share about the Army PaYS program and the partnership. Ron Rice, Director of the Office of Veteran Services in Indianapolis, is also expected to attend and give remarks.

"We are extremely proud to partner with the U.S. Army's PaYS Program and honored to be part of efforts to build bridges between soldiers and businesses, reinforcing the idea that the Army is a rich source of skilled and reliable recruits," said Patrick Brennan, SVP of Fleet Services by Cox Automotive. "This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting veterans and active-duty personnel, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on both our organization and the lives of those who have served our country."

The PaYS Program is a collaboration between the Army and private industry, academic institutions, and state and local public institutes. This strategic initiative supports soldiers by guaranteeing them five job interviews and potential employment opportunities after their service in the Army. By connecting America's youth with employers who recognize the invaluable skills, discipline, and work ethic of military service members, the program encourages a dual commitment to national service and personal growth. Since PaYS began in 2000, more than 1,220 employers have partnered with the program.

Members of the media who wish to cover the ceremony should RSVP the media contact below. Please provide the number of news team members/photographers who will attend. Interviews with participants will be possible following the ceremony.

For more information about the PaYS program, visit www.armypays.com. For Fleet Services by Cox Automotive, please visit www.coxautoinc.com/fleet-services/.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fleet Services by Cox Automotive