Fleet Services by Cox Automotive Moves the Fleet Industry Forward

Cox Automotive gears up for American Trucking Association's Annual TMC Meeting in New Orleans to show they maximize fleet uptime.

to show they maximize fleet uptime. Best-in-class Fleet Services technicians will be in the booth to chat about maintenance, commitment to safety and more.

Cox Automotive Research & Market Intelligence experts will showcase Top Five Fleets Trends for 2024 at Fleet Services by Cox Automotive press conference.

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Services by Cox Automotive is ready to showcase its leadership and expanded reach of on-site mobile service, emergency mobile service, shop and trailer sales across the nation at this year's Technology & Maintenance Council Meeting in New Orleans from March 4-7. In 2024, the company is better equipped than ever to connect clients with the right technician, with the right equipment, making the right repairs at the right time. All while maintaining a steadfast commitment to safety. Here are the stats that make it possible:

Fleet Services by Cox Automotive team members: Jennifer Horta, Mobile Technician leader (left) and Mikki Richardson, Diesel Maintenance Tech II (right)

1,500+ best-in-class technicians with industry-leading training.

1,200+ service trucks and 38 shops located in markets nationwide.

1,000,000+ repair orders completed annually.

"I'm thrilled to attend TMC this year and look forward to showing our clients and the industry how we continue to advance our fleet maintenance solutions," said Patrick Brennan, SVP Fleet Services by Cox Automotive. "We're relentless in growing our nationwide footprint and raising the bar on efficiency and safety – driven by one team and our best-in-class, trusted technicians."

Get the Fleet Services Experience at TMC 2024

Fleet Services will bring the value of its solutions to life at the show with multiple ways to connect:

Press conference on Sunday, March 3 , from 5-5:30 p.m. – Top Five Fleet Trends for 2024 with presenters Zohaib Rahim , Market & Customer Research Sr. Manager and Russ Daniels , Director Product Marketing

Show attendees will be welcome to visit the booth (#3638), Monday, March 4, through Wednesday, March 6, where they can:

Get an overview of products and solutions – click here to reserve your spot!

– click here to reserve your spot! Hear about the company's focus on trailer sales with nationwide service as a differentiator in the marketplace.

with nationwide service as a differentiator in the marketplace. Chat with technicians for first-hand, boots-on-the-ground maintenance insights.

for first-hand, boots-on-the-ground maintenance insights. Get a first look at updated branding and a specialty mobile service truck.

What Customers and Technicians Have Shared

Core to the Fleet Services business is an unbeatable customer experience, led by its world class team of technicians. See what customers and techs said about service the company provides:

"Our Aurora distribution center was struggling to find techs, resulting in downed equipment and daily breakdowns," said Lloyd Maynard, National Manager, Fleet Operations of UNFI. "This gave customer service more than it could handle. In May, Jace Crum and Preston Aenk, two Fleet Services techs, jumped in and were on-site daily to make repairs and get us moving."

"Technicians are one of the most important parts of the trucking industry," said Michael Jr. Kerfoot, Lead Mobile Diesel Technician, Fleet Services, and 2023 TMCSuperTech Trailer Track 2nd Place Winner. "The customer trusts us to fix their truck right the first time and keep it on the road – we take great pride in doing that."

For more information about Fleet Services at TMC or to speak to anyone on the Fleet Services team during or after the event, please reach out to Brooke Murray at [email protected].

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fleet Services by Cox Automotive