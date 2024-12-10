Fleet Services Joins the CTTP Family of Companies

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Truck and Trailer Parts ("CTTP"), a national distributor of aftermarket parts for the U.S. heavy-duty truck industries has partnered with Fleet Services to expand the CTTP Family of Companies and provide a physical footprint in the Southern California region.

Fleet Services Inc., founded in 1966, has provided outstanding service to its customers for nearly 60 years. Fleet Services offers a broad selection of aftermarket products across 400+ brands from four separate locations in Anaheim, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura.

Through the continued dedication to service that Fleet Services has built over six decades in conjunction with additional sourcing capabilities and intermodal expertise that CTTP provides, Fleet Services Inc. will continue to grow and serve as one of the premier aftermarket distributors in Southern California. Fleet Services will now offer the full line of Road Warrior Parts, intermodal chassis, and container parts along with their current product offering enabling access to high-quality products at a competitive price point.

Jason Reeher, President and CEO of CTTP, commented, "We are thrilled about the partnership with Fleet Services, by expanding our physical footprint we can continue to expand our customer base by providing faster local deliveries and enhanced service to the Southern California market thanks to the phenomenal track record and knowledge that the Fleet Services team has built over the last 60 years."

Dick Van Eck, CEO of Fleet Services Inc., commented, "Selecting a partner that would steward the Fleet Services brand by maintaining our exceptional focus on quality while also providing the resources to help the business grow was a very intentional and thoughtful process – and we could not be more excited to partner with CTTP and Sope Creek Capital for the journey ahead. Our shared commitment to people, service and growth is a recipe for success."

Tom Marx, Founder of Hart Marx advisors noted, "When we bring businesses together we work hard to ensure our client finds the right partner, and we could not be more confident that Fleet Services, CTTP and Sope Creek are the right partners to build a leading national aftermarket heavy-duty distribution platform."

Financing for the transaction was provided by Sope Creek Capital, Plexus Capital and Georgia Banking Company. Hart Marx Advisors advised Fleet Services Inc. through the transaction. Fleet Services will remain a member of the VIPAR Heavy Duty network.

About Commercial Truck and Trailer Parts

Originally formed in 2003 and reincorporated in 2019, the Company has a long track record of distributing truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. CTTP carries over 350+ nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base across multiple industries including intermodal, freight and shipping, distribution, leasing services, repair services, and OEM manufacturers. https://www.cttpinc.com/

About Fleet Services

Founded in 1966, Fleet Services has a been a mainstay in the Anaheim market since its founding and has expanded into San Berardino, Ventura and San Diego over time. The Van Eck family founded the business with a focus on repair, and over 6 decades and three generations the business has grown into a leading regional distributor of heavy-duty parts and service provider in Southern California serving an expansive customer base across repair shop, transportation, utility, municipal and construction end-markets. www.fleetservicesinc.com

About Sope Creek Capital

Sope Creek Capital, an Atlanta-based family office and founded by logistics veteran Kevin Nolan, is focused on providing buyout, growth and venture capital to industry-leading companies and entrepreneurs within the transportation, distribution and logistics space. Sope Creek Capital has a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive companies within the supply chain ecosystem. www.sopecreekcap.com

About Hart Marx Advisors

Hart Marx Advisors is the premier boutique consulting firm that assists buyers and sellers exclusively within the automotive and heavy-duty industries with mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, and strategic planning. Hart Marx Advisors provides buyers and/or sellers with a full range of services, including M&A strategy, planning, investigation, buyer/seller identification, negotiations, due diligence support and integration. With locations in San Rafael, CA; Eagle, ID; Norfolk, VA, Troy, MI; Dallas, TX; and London, UK, Hart Marx Advisors specializes in lower to middle market business transactions. For more information on Hart Marx Advisors, visit www.hartmarxadvisors.com.

SOURCE Commercial Truck and Trailer Parts