Fleet Space Tech: Launching Power Nickel's Exploration to New Heights

Discover how Power Nickel, leveraging Fleet Space Technologies' mineral exploration technology, ExoSphere, is transforming the landscape of nickel exploration. This event will highlight the successful application of Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) to generate actionable data in near real-time for identifying nickel targets, emphasizing the potential of these technologies to enhance drilling accuracy and reduce land disturbance. Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Nickel, will have a relaxed chat with Power Nickel Exploration VP Ken Williamson and a duo of top geoscience experts from Fleet Space to discuss how Power Nickel is using this technology to facilitate the successful exploration of the Nisk project in Namaska Quebec.

"I think this event is a must-view if you're a Power Nickel shareholder or interested in becoming one. We also welcome curious industry technical teams to learn its use in real-time. This tool is redefining how exploration can be progressed and we believe it has given us several actionable insights that should speed up the successful discovery process currently underway at Nisk."

ANT has rapidly become an essential part of the explorationist toolkit, building and complimenting historical tools like IP, Gravity, Airbourne and Downhole EM and of course the need for talented geological interpretation of the data.

Come and listen to the podcast as we reveal our success signature that we have adopted to guide our exciting next stage of exploration," commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch.

"ExoSphere Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveys were conducted over the Nisk Deposit and the Wildcat exploration area. The ANT survey successfully mapped changes in major lithologies including the ultramafic intrusions hosting the known mineralization in the Nisk deposit. Structural features have been identified across the study area suggesting additional complexity of the geologic history. A number of areas of interest with similar velocity profiles to the Nisk were identified and are being included in future exploration work." Bronwyn Murphy, Fleet Space Technologies' Geologist

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, Geo, M.Sc., VP Exploration at Power Nickel, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Power Nickel Inc.

Power Nickel is a Canadian junior exploration company focusing on high-potential copper, gold and battery metal prospects in Canada and Chile.

On February 1, 2021 Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (CRE:TSXV)

The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Nickel, formerly Chilean Metals is focused on confirming and expanding its current high-grade nickel-copper PGE mineralization historical resource by preparing a new Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, identifying additional high-grade mineralization, and developing a process to potentially produce nickel sulphates responsibly for batteries to be used in the electric vehicles industry.

Power Nickel (then called Chilean Metals) announced on June 8th, 2021 that an agreement has been made to complete the 100% acquisition of its Golden Ivan project in the heart of the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle has reported mineral resources (past production and current resources) in total of 67 million ounces of gold, 569 million ounces of silver and 27 billion pounds of copper. This property hosts two known mineral showings (gold ore and magee), and a portion of the past-producing Silverado mine, which was reportedly exploited between 1921 and 1939. These mineral showings are described to be Polymetallic veins that contain quantities of silver, lead, zinc, plus/minus gold, and plus/minus copper.

Power Nickel is 100-per-cent owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific iron-oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3-per-cent NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire copper-molybdenum deposit, recently sold to a subsidiary of Teck resources Inc. Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one-third of the 3-per-cent NSR for $3-million at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck's producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile's first region.

About Fleet Space Technologies

Fleet Space Technologies, Australia's fastest growing company, is revolutionising humanity's search for critical minerals, space exploration, and defence with its satellite-enabled solutions and seismic array technology (EXOSPHERE BY FLEET®). Headquartered at the national centre of Australia's space industry in Adelaide, Fleet has expanded its global footprint to the US, Canada, Chile, and Luxembourg with over 100+ employees worldwide.

Fleet's technology, EXOSPHERE BY FLEET®, has rapidly disrupted the exploration industry by delivering high-fidelity 3D mapping of underground critical mineral deposits - quickly, affordably, and with minimal environmental impact. Leveraging Fleet's constellation of low Earth orbit satellites and passive seismic methods, EXOSPHERE BY FLEET® is able to provide actionable 3D velocity models in a matter of days, radically decreasing the time it takes to locate a potential deposit. The technology has been used to conduct surveys on a variety of commodity types across 5 continents with over 30 global exploration customers, including Rio Tinto, Barrick Gold and Core Lithium.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This message contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "indicates," "opportunity," "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, among others, the timing for various drilling plans; the timing for various activities being conducted by CVMR and potential recovery rates by CVMR processes; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward and conduct drilling and exploration; to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of nickel and other metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if accepted, to obtain such licenses and approvals in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the applicable project; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.

