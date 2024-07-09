Fleet Team Launches New Product Offering: Warehouse Solutions

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Team, a consulting company optimizing fleet management for facilities across a diverse client base, is pleased to announce the addition of Warehouse Solutions to its extensive portfolio of client solutions to optimize operations and increase throughput.

Adding warehousing capabilities enables Fleet Team's clients to overcome supply chain complexities while scaling operations to meet increased customer demand through efficiently utilizing space and improving the flow of materials through the facility. Fleet Team's specialists offer customized solutions with a holistic approach backed by decades of industry expertise.

Fleet Team President Doug Riddle said, "Our team continues to identify gaps in the marketplace, providing clients with end-to-end resources they need to increase capacity, drive out cost and become more efficient in their business operations. We look forward to creating measurable impact for our clients in this space."

For a comprehensive view of warehouse solutions and fleet management services, please visit fleetteam.com.

About Fleet Team: Fleet Team is a trusted fleet management consulting company in the material handling industry in Cleveland, Ohio, with 625+ client sites, 300+ supplier relationships and 25K globally managed assets. As a strategic, brand-independent consulting partner, Fleet Team specializes in cost-saving initiatives and real-time data analytics through streamlined vendor management and implementation of efficient and sustainable practices.

