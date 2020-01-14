Fleet Technology Leaders Lytx and Geotab Collaborate to Provide Unrivaled Fleet Safety and Management Support

With Geotab's award-winning telematics device found in more than 2 million vehicles around the world, and Lytx's advanced insights derived from more than 120 billion miles of driving data collected, fleet operators will be able to gain unprecedented new levels of insight into their vehicles and drivers. This integrated offering will be available via the Geotab Marketplace , a growing portfolio of hardware Add-Ons, software Add-Ins and mobile apps to help businesses better manage their fleets.

The Lytx and Geotab integration enables - through a single sign-on - seamless browsing of video and data from Lytx's DriveCam® event recorders through the Geotab platform to help fleet managers understand exactly what is happening in their fleets at any moment. Together, Lytx and Geotab are enabling fleets to manage resources more effectively, achieve stronger compliance to regulatory change and help reduce risk through improving driver behavior.

"Lytx developed the video telematics industry over 20 years ago and continues to lead in providing advanced technologies for safer and more efficient fleets," said Brandon Nixon, Lytx chairman and CEO. "We are thrilled to work with Geotab to help better meet the needs of the fleets we work with and bring access to sophisticated video to many more. This integration, which seamlessly pairs Geotab's exceptional fleet management platform with our own best-in-class video platform will help fleets take their safety, productivity and efficiency to new heights."

Two Technology and Market Leaders Come Together

The Lytx Driver Safety Program stands out in the industry not only for its video and analytic capabilities, but also for its ease of use. Combining machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) with professional review and behavior tagging, the program delivers prescriptive and customized coaching insights to fleet managers – exposing risk and filtering out the noise to help clients focus on what's most important. Lytx leverages MV+AI and onboard sensors to collect information about what's going on inside and around the vehicle.

"Video is an information-rich technology, and with our scale and advanced machine vision and artificial intelligence capabilities, Lytx is the leader in delivering actionable intelligence from video," Nixon added. "This new integration gives fleets the power of the Driver Safety Program and our MV+AI technology to deliver the best safety insights in the industry - now in a single sign-on, integrated experience with the Geotab platform they know and love."

Processing over 40 billion data points every day, Geotab offers best-in-class technology that connects commercial vehicles to the internet, helping businesses better manage their fleets through data-driven insights. By delivering critical business intelligence in the form of advanced and accurate data, Geotab provides fleets with enhanced visibility into their drivers and vehicles, helping to increase productivity and efficiency, boost compliance and improve driver safety.

"We are proud to partner with Lytx, a leader in the industry in both years of experience and miles of driving data," said Geotab CEO Neil Cawse. "With this integration, more customers will be able to use the power of both companies' technologies to easily manage fleets and drivers through a single-user interface, enabling a stronger return on investment without the need to juggle several different platforms at once."

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics , analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and field services fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

