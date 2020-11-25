Fleet Up Marketplace Celebrates Used Equipment Milestone

CLEVELAND, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IronTek Solutions, an industry leader in affordable rental yard software and marketing solutions, announced today that it is listing over 15,000 units of construction equipment on its website, https://fleetupmarketplace.com/. By allowing dealers to easily list their equipment online, Fleet Up Marketplace is currently helping 40 rental yards and construction equipment owners sell their equipment online.

With affordable pricing and an uncluttered site, dealers listing on Fleet Up Marketplace are averaging five leads per week from the site's 43,000+ monthly visitors. Dealers are also taking advantage of Fleet Up's Price Estimator that compares their prices against recent auction and retail sales data.

"Over and over again we hear that equipment owners want an alternative to the existing, giant machine marketplaces," founder and CEO Carly Cahlik says. "As 2021 approaches, we continue to build out a platform that allows construction equipment vendors to manage their inventory and find and discover any construction equipment that they might want to buy."

Buyers are taking advantage of a modern platform with search results tailored to their budget and location – not based on how much a dealer is paying to promote their listings. Thanks to IronTek's dedicated equipment sales team, buyers are contacted quickly and guided to help purchase equipment listed on Fleet Up Marketplace.

About Fleet Up Marketplace

Fleet Up Marketplace offers many features to help equipment owners:

Follow up with leads easier

Price their equipment competitively

Make decisions faster by enhancing existing rental software

See on/off rent reporting at-a-glance, including machine hours

Import and export listings directly from your current rental software, so all your information is in one easy-to-use dashboard

Market their equipment on sites like Google Shopping and Bing Shopping

Provide shipping and financing for buyers

Equipment owners can list their machines on Fleet Up with just a phone call or email. Their onboarding team will do the work for you, keeping your listings up-to-date. If you are looking to sell your construction equipment, please contact IronTek Solutions at (833) 476-6835 or visit https://ironteksolutions.com/

About IronTek Solutions

IronTek Solutions helps rental yard owners and equipment dealers save time and increase profits through software solutions, marketing services, and traditional equipment services. IronTek is dedicated to providing the construction equipment industry and small business owners with exceptional solutions to improve their businesses and their communities.

Contact: Carly Cahlik, [email protected], 1.833.IRONTEK (1.833.476.6835)

SOURCE IronTek Solutions

Related Links

https://ironteksolutions.com

