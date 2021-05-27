Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market Size to Reach USD 6.95 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR 4.92% | SpendEdge

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Fleet Vehicle Leasing suppliers listed in this report:

This Fleet Vehicle Leasing procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

BNP Paribas

LeasePlan Corp. NV

Wheels Inc.

Societe Generale Group

Daimler AG

Holman Enterprises

Hitachi Ltd.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Related Reports on Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation:

1. Courier Express and Parcel Services- Forecast and Analysis: The courier express and parcel services will grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-7% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

2. Automated Container Terminal Sourcing and Procurement Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global equipment finance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

3. Distribution Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their distribution services requirements. Some of the leading distribution services suppliers profiled extensively in this report include: Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

