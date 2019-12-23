FleetEvaluator & Doosan Bobcat Partnership Brings Greater Value & Profitability to Equipment Dealers

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobcat Company has grown at a legendary rate since its founding in 1947, and its dealer network has grown along with it. Today, the manufacturer boasts the world's most extensive compact construction equipment dealer network, comprising roughly 1,000 independent Bobcat dealers. Bobcat also has a long history of investing in innovative solutions to support that dealer network. One such investment is the new Trade-ins Made Easy program, recently announced by Doosan Financial Solutions as part of a new strategic partnership between Bobcat Company and Sandhills Global. This program will make it much easier for Bobcat dealerships to manage equipment trade-ins.

Greater Accuracy, Less Risk

Through this new program, Bobcat dealers have direct access to FleetEvaluator, the industry-leading market analysis benchmarking tool from Sandhills. As a result, Bobcat dealers are able to obtain instant, accurate valuations on equipment anytime, anywhere, using a computer or mobile device.

FleetEvaluator leverages a massive store of real-time listing, transaction, and equipment data. Sandhills collects and cleans public data from retail and auction transactions throughout the industry, in addition to sales and listing information from Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, AuctionTime, and many other Sandhills brands. FleetEvaluator then factors in retail and auction values based on asset location, plus more than 60 health-of-market indicators. Every valuation relies on thousands of real-time, real-world data points.

Having this information readily available enables Bobcat dealers to offer the most competitive value for trade-ins, thereby reducing risk and increasing profit margins.

More Value, More Profitability

Scott Lubischer, Sandhills Global's corporate sale executive, says the strategic partnership represents a closer relationship between Sandhills, Bobcat dealers, and Doosan Financial. "We are aligned in a common strategy to efficiently connect Bobcat dealers with highly accurate valuations powered by FleetEvaluator. The result is a more sound dealer group and a fluid lending solution which enables quick transactions and a great experience for Bobcat customers."

