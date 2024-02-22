FleetNet America by Cox Automotive is Changing the Game for Fleets Everywhere

FleetNet will showcase industry-leading roadside assistance, end-to-end managed care, and more at American Trucking Association's Annual TMC event in New Orleans .

. FleetNet welcomes attendees to demo its data-driven breakdown cost calculator to see real-time savings.

Cox Automotive press conference will highlight Top Five Fleet Trends in 2024.

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after joining Cox Automotive, FleetNet America will share how it's evolving the maintenance experience for fleets at this year's Technology & Maintenance Council Meeting in New Orleans from March 4-7, 2024.

FleetNet America by Cox Automotive's Employees

FleetNet is proud to offer the nation's largest network of vetted service providers and industry-leading 24/7/365 customer service. Driven to connect every vehicle with every service, the company delivers greater flexibility, transparency, communication, and accessibility to get customers back on the road faster. Here are numbers that illustrate how:

65,000+ Service Provider Network

114,000+ Assets under management

800,000+ Events handled annually

"TMC is our most important industry event of the year, and we're thrilled to showcase how we've elevated Cox Automotive's leadership in the fleet industry since acquiring FleetNet last year," said Alex Fraser, AVP of FleetNet America by Cox Automotive. "With flexible solutions, a network of top-notch service providers and our team of experts, Cox Automotive's industry-leading fleet solutions are unmatched."

FleetNet America's "Service Provider Network" is the Cornerstone that Keep Fleets Moving

Trusted service providers include towing companies, mobile repair trucks, shops, and other maintenance facilities. Its exceptional size, reach, and quality standards enable FleetNet America to provide prompt and dependable service to clients throughout North America, ensuring that their fleets operate efficiently and with minimal downtime.

FleetNet America's service providers are carefully selected and vetted to meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and reliability.

They are available 24/7/365, across the continent, to serve the needs of FleetNet America's customers, which include some of the largest and most reputable fleets in the industry.

"We have been a partner with FleetNet for many years, and we absolutely love working with their phenomenal team." said Elyse Williams, Vice President of Operations, Pop-a-Lock of Northern NJ.

"FleetNet delivers top-notch service to connect us with approved, professional services technicians to a breakdown event, while capturing the cost, failure and correction," said Keith Prevost, Sr. Director Field Maintenance, US Foods. "The post-event information is as important as getting our driver back up and running. This additional level of data FleetNet provides is tremendously valuable to help us run our fleet efficiently. At the end of the day, it also feels great knowing the FleetNet team is always in your corner. They are truly an extension of our team."

Opportunities to Connect with FleetNet America at the TMC Meeting

FleetNet America will have a booth (#3843) at the show and various opportunities for engagement:

Press conference on Sunday, March 3 , from 5-5:30 p.m. – Top Five Fleet Trends for 2024 with presenters Zohaib Rahim , Market & Customer Research Sr. Manager, and Russ Daniels , Director Product Marketing.

with presenters , Market & Customer Research Sr. Manager, and , Director Product Marketing. In-booth demos from Monday, March 4 , through Wednesday, March 6 – click here to reserve your spot and try the breakdown cost calculator.

For more information about FleetNet America or to speak with someone from the team during TMC, please reach out to Brooke Murray at [email protected].

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE FleetNet America by Cox Automotive