Fleetonomy and What3Words Integrate to Improve Customer Experience and Efficiency in Havn, a Premium All-electric Chauffeur Service by Jaguar Land Rover

TEL AVIV, Israel and LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Users of Jaguar Land Rover's new premium electric chauffeur service, Havn, powered by Fleetonomy can now use 3-word addresses to enter exact pick-up and drop off locations around London.

By integrating What3Words into Fleetonomy's platform, Havn ensures that passengers can book their journey with confidence that the chauffeur will find their correct location every time without needing to circle around the block or look for a specific entrance.

The integration marks the first collaboration between What3Words and Fleetonomy's full suite of AI-based smart mobility products, including ridesharing, car subscription and digital car rental. Both companies are currently exploring the opportunity to expand their collaboration in additional future integrations.

"Fleetonomy has built its reputation as a cutting-edge, efficient and reliable platform provider for mobility operators worldwide," said Co-Founder and CTO Lior Gerenstein. "As part of our ongoing mission to provide efficiency-focused mobility platforms, we sought out a solution that can help speed up passenger drop-offs while maintaining the high level of service expected from Havn and similar products powered by Fleetonomy's technology. What3Words brings the potential to significantly improve service efficiency, allowing chauffeurs to reach their exact destination seamlessly, even when summoned to the most difficult pickup spots in London."

Giles Rhys Jones, CMO of What3Words, said, "Our London office is a perfect example of the benefit that using What3Words in a mobility app brings. We're on 65 Alfred Road, but the address geocodes to the center of the nearby Westway. Ride-hailing services and food and e-commerce deliveries have all struggled to find us. When a passenger uses a What3Words address in Havn, both chauffeurs and passengers can be confident they'll know exactly where they are headed, without step-by-step directions. We're delighted that Havn is the first chauffeur service bring this to London."

About Fleetonomy

Fleetonomy provides a cloud-based, end-to-end fleet management platform for automotive OEMs, car rental companies, and smart mobility operators designed to maximize fleet operation efficiency, reduce operational costs, and create new revenue streams based on new mobility services. Combining AI, machine learning, and big data algorithms, Fleetonomy's platform provides actionable insights that help fleet owners make better day-to-day decisions regarding inventory management, customer preferences, maintenance and more.

About What3Words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, What3Words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A 3-word address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people or to input them into platforms and machines such as autonomous cars or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimized for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes. The free What3Words app, available for iOS and Android , and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to 3-word addresses in 37 languages to date.

