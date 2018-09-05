Fleetonomy Launches AI-Based Next Generation Fleet Management Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetonomy announced today that it has secured $3 million led by Vertex Ventures, followed by Kardan Ventures and VectoIQ in seed funding to expand their technology development. Fleetonomy's platform is already deployed with top-tier automakers, car rental companies and other fleet operators, helping them reduce operational costs, optimize fleet operations, and create new revenue streams through its automated, end-to-end fleet management solution. As part of the round, Fleetonomy has added Steve Girsky, Former Vice Chairman of GM and Mary Chan, Former On-Star Executive to its board of advisors.

"Players in the mobility service business need to be prepared for the autonomous era by addressing both the vehicle ownership and the fleet ownership management models. The platform that Fleetonomy provides leverages the current ownership opportunities and equips automotive companies with the ability to operate autonomous fleets of the future," says Girsky.

Fleetonomy's Fleet Management platform blends machine learning, advanced algorithms and AI to analyze key data and provide implementable insights that assist fleet operators with making strategic decisions to maximize inventory management, maintenance, and customer preferences. Fleetonomy is currently deployed in the US, UK and Germany, and is planning to expand to additional markets in the coming year.

Fleetonomy was founded by Israel Duanis, CEO of the company, and Lior Gerenstein, CTO of the company. "Our investors understand that Fleetonomy's Fleet Management will be a crucial component for anyone operating a fleet to expand their service offering to customers and grow their business at a time where the automotive industry is going through some of the biggest changes," said Duanis. "The market demand continues to increase as fleet operators are seeing the value in being able to capitalize on data-driven insights to seamlessly optimize fleet efficiency and increase customer satisfaction."

With the emergence of personalized, real time services, and with autonomous cars on the horizon, fleet operators need to be prepared to address new challenges and leverage opportunities. Fleetonomy's unique approach of "Multiple Services – One Fleet," makes certain that the fleet rebalancing between a fleet's multiple services is at maximum efficiency. Fleetonomy's platform also provides an end-to-end white label smart mobility service for any fleet operator to use. The platform supports multiple mobility services – multipoint ridesharing, on-demand rent and personalized car subscription.

Aviad Ariel, General Partner at Vertex Ventures said: "The rapid move to connected cars as well as the increased focus in autonomous technologies is driving the rise of fleets that need new technologies like Fleetonomy to operate efficiently at scale."

Fleetonomy provides a cloud-based, end-to-end fleet management solution for automakers, car rental companies, and smart mobility operators designed to maximize fleet operation efficiency, reduce operational costs, and create new revenue streams based on new smart mobility services. Combining AI, machine learning, and big data algorithms, Fleetonomy's platform provides actionable insights that help fleet owners make better day-to-day decisions regarding inventory management, meeting customer preferences, maintenance and more. The Fleetonomy platform serves as the bridge to manage a variety of fleets including both autonomous and non-autonomous vehicles. For more information, visit www.fleetonomy.io.

