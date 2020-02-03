Fleetonomy Set to Unveil Full-Stack EV Mobility Platform at MOVE 2020, London

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetonomy , the advanced fleet management, and smart mobility platform provider, announced today the unveiling of their newest development - The full-stack EV mobility platform, set to be demonstrated at MOVE 2020, London. The company's new platform will offer a full suite of advanced mobility tools, allowing smart mobility operators to efficiently operate and scale EV-based mobility services.

"We see major players in the smart mobility space, such as world-famous automakers and transit agencies placing sustainability as a high priority in their plans for the future, and are leaning more and more towards finding efficient ways to operate electric fleet-based services," said Co-Founder and CEO, Israel Duanis. "Electric fleets have to deal with additional levels of complexity In order to run an efficient and carefully calculated operation and we're solving these complexities with a utilization-first approach which includes smart charging and routing engines that handle charging the entire fleet efficiently."

Fleetonomy can now provide a full set of tools required to launch, operate and scale EV-based smart mobility services including ride-hailing models, dynamic shuttles, on-demand rental and car subscription services. Fleetonomy's full-stack EV platform constantly receives real-time battery level updates from all vehicles operating in the fleet and provides a smart charging strategy engine that makes real-time decisions on which vehicles need to be charged, and when.

"Fleetonomy's dispatch engine constantly ensures that each vehicle has enough juice to complete its journey - from the vehicle's original position to the passenger's pick-up point, to drop-off, and then to the nearest charging point, if necessary," said Co-Founder & CTO, Lior Gerentstein. "It also makes data-based recommendations when choosing between a fast-charging point which is quick but pricey, or slow charging plugin, which takes longer but is cheaper. Our charging strategy oversees battery levels across the entire fleet, and chooses which vehicles need to be charged, when, for how long, and at what cost."

The company's EV platform is already deployed with global top tier automakers worldwide. Fleetononmy's recent EV-fleet mobility service deployments include Havn by Jaguar Land Rover , launched in London this past September, and BITS by Audi , which operates in southern Germany.

