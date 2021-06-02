FleetOps Announces Integration Partnership with McLeod Software, bringing new capacity to the PowerBroker platform

Through this partnership, PowerBroker® customers using McLeod Software® will gain access to over 126,000 drivers in the FleetOps network.

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FleetOps, North America's fastest-growing capacity aggregation & load board network built exclusively for 3PLs is excited to announce its new integration with McLeod Software, which makes FleetOps' network of 126,000+ drivers available to haul loads accessible directly within McLeod's PowerBroker® solution.

For freight brokerages using McLeod PowerBroker, this new integration allows them to easily post loads, access capacity, vet carriers, and have their loads covered directly within the McLeod platform. Giving brokers the ability to reduce the number of external applications required to run their business and maintain their current TMS processes, while allowing brokers access to a new subset of carriers interested in hauling their loads.

"From a brokerage perspective, this integration saves a significant amount of time, by giving them the ability to access a large network of carriers and easily secure coverage in the spot market," said Chris Atkinson, CEO of FleetOps.ai, "Without this integration, brokers typically resort to outbound calling, email blasts, or posting freight manually to individual load boards, which often results in multiple calls, inefficient negotiations, and a time-consuming booking process. Instead, FleetOps proactively brings the trucking companies to brokers by aggregating capacity across several ELD-powered load boards, then providing easy access to this network via McLeod's PowerBroker".



"McLeod Sofware is pleased to partner with FleetOps through their load boards to provide our PowerBroker customers additional options to help cover their loads," said Robert Brothers, VP of Product Development at McLeod Software.



As a certified partnership integration the FleetOps network will be free and available for use by qualified McLeod PowerBroker customers. To learn more about how to post and book loads with FleetOps reach out to your account manager today.

About FleetOps

Founded in 2017 by Chris Atkinson (CEO & Co-Founder), FleetOps is an on-demand freight marketplace that instantly matches freight from brokers to carriers with available capacity. The system does this by leveraging driver ELD data and Artificial Intelligence to improve on existing systems and increase efficiency in trucking.

Currently boasting more than 126,000 drivers available to haul loads, the company has raised over $8.5mm to date from investors including Resolute Ventures and Inspired Capital, and touts existing partnerships with C.H. Robinson, FleetComplete, Schneider, Loadsmart, Project 44, and Shipwell.

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is the leader when it comes to software for trucking dispatch operations management, freight brokerage management, document imaging, workflow, EDI, and business process automation solutions for trucking, freight brokerage, third-party logistics, and shipper companies in the United States.

