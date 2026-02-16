FleetPanda Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Examination, Validating Enterprise-Grade Security for Fuel Distribution Software

Independent CPA firm confirms FleetPanda's data security controls meet rigorous industry standards, providing verified protection for petroleum marketers' business-critical data

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPanda, a leading provider of fuel dispatch and delivery software for petroleum marketers, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 examination. Conducted by an independent third-party CPA firm, the audit confirms FleetPanda's security controls are properly designed and implemented to protect customer data according to standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

SOC 2 is a recognized security standard for cloud software companies, developed to evaluate how technology providers protect customer data. The examination evaluated FleetPanda's systems against the Trust Services Criteria for Security, verifying controls that protect against unauthorized access. Verified controls include data encryption in transit and at rest, multi-factor authentication for production access, role-based access controls, quarterly vulnerability assessments, continuous system monitoring, and documented incident response procedures tested annually.

"Customer trust is our top priority, and this achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting the data that powers our customers' businesses," said Pavan Maheshwari, Founder and CEO of FleetPanda. "Fuel distributors rely on us to manage their customer lists, pricing records, and daily operations. This achievement gives them independent verification that their data is protected by enterprise-grade security controls."

The fuel distribution industry manages high-value transactions and complex logistics daily, making operational data security essential. As companies grow and compete for larger accounts, vendor security has become a critical business requirement. Customers and partners increasingly expect their software providers to demonstrate verified security practices before signing contracts. FleetPanda's SOC 2 compliance provides that third-party assurance, confirming the platform meets the security standards expected by enterprise organizations.

FleetPanda's cloud-based platform centralizes fuel distribution operations, including dispatch, driver management, order tracking, invoicing, and reporting, on infrastructure delivering 99.99% uptime. The platform is trusted by leading petroleum distributors across the US.

About FleetPanda

FleetPanda is the modern dispatch platform for petroleum marketers in the United States. The platform centralizes distributors' entire operations in one place, and its modular design adapts to each customer's specific needs and requirements. Built by ex-petroleum distributors and Silicon Valley engineers, FleetPanda is trusted by leading fuel distribution companies.

For more information, visit www.fleetpanda.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Wander

[email protected]

+1 (415) 649-9825

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904523/FleetPanda_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FleetPanda