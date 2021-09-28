FleetPride Acquires Bolin Auto & Truck Parts Company of St. Joseph, Missouri

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Bolin Auto & Truck Parts Company of St. Joseph, Missouri, owned by Rob Bolin. For more than 70 years, Bolin Auto & Truck Parts has provided top-notch parts and service solutions for its customers and has become an industry leader in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska.

The company was founded in 1951 by Harold Bolin as one of 17 independently owned parts stores in St. Joseph. In 1982, Bolin expanded into service focusing on leaf springs and suspension work. In later years, the company added a driveline department as well as a laser alignment rack that can handle anything from pick-up trucks to semi tractors, trailers, dump trucks and motor homes.

"We have an extensive parts counter serving everyone from the owner-operator to truck fleets in a wide variety of industries including farmers, mechanic shops and construction companies. We've built a reputation of great customer service and outstanding parts availability. Our customers count on us and have become part of the family," said Rob Bolin.

"It is a real pleasure to welcome Rob Bolin and the team from Bolin Auto & Truck Parts to FleetPride," said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations for FleetPride. "For three generations, Bolin Auto & Truck Parts has become the first call for customers in the St. Joseph area with a wealth of heavy duty knowledge and expertise. Customers count on Bolin to keep their trucks on the road, and we are very excited about this partnership moving forward. This addition will be an ideal fit and now our new team members will have even greater access to products, fast replenishment from our regional distribution center and support from the entire FleetPride organization."

"I am proud and excited to join the FleetPride family," said Rob Bolin. "We have an excellent group of employees and the partnership with FleetPride gives us access to resources to take our already outstanding service and availability to the next level."

The new FleetPride branch and service center in St. Joseph will be the company's fifth location in Missouri, joining branches in Joplin, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis.

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please contact Jeff Crosson, FleetPride vice president of mergers and acquisitions, at [email protected].

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 281 stores, 55 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,600 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

