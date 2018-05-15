FleetPride Acquires Ohio Diesel Fleet Supply of Youngstown, Ohio

"I am very happy to announce the addition of Ohio Diesel Fleet Supply," said FleetPride CEO Al Dragone. "Frank and his team bring over 40 years of industry experience, a great culture, and strong customer relationships that make this a valuable addition to our company."

The acquisition of Ohio Diesel Fleet Supply gives FleetPride four Ohio locations, joining branches in Toledo, Cincinnati, and Valley View (near Cleveland). Customers in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania will have access to FleetPride's national parts inventory, heavy duty expertise, and world-class supply chain to keep them Ready For The Road Ahead™.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 260 locations in 46 states, including 40 Service Centers with more than 260 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base across multiple industries, including freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction and waste management. In addition, FleetPride offers in-house remanufactured products such as brake shoes and driveline components.

