FleetPride and TruckPro Announce Strategic Merger

IRVING, Texas and MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride Inc. ("FleetPride") and TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro") jointly announced the closing of a merger of the two companies effective today, creating the nation's leading independent distributor and service provider in the heavy-duty aftermarket parts industry. The combined company will operate under the FleetPride name and will deliver enhanced value to its customers through greater parts availability, deeper technical expertise, best-in-class service and an enhanced ecommerce experience.

Operating under the combined ownership of American Securities and Platinum Equity, the new FleetPride will be led by Tom Greco, who joined the company as chief executive officer in July 2025. Chuck Broadus, TruckPro's president and CEO, will continue to lead the TruckPro business, reporting to Tom Greco. Chuck will work closely with Tom and support the integration efforts over the coming months.

With over 450 locations, more than 110 service centers and six distribution centers, FleetPride's expanded footprint positions it to serve customers nationwide across the U.S. and Canada with the industry's most comprehensive assortment of parts. Through its enhanced ecommerce platform and logistics network, FleetPride can provide faster access to critical parts, deeper inventory visibility and tailored solutions designed to keep trucks on the road and fleets operating efficiently.

"Today's announcement marks an exciting new chapter for our team members, customers and valued supplier partners," said Tom Greco, chief executive officer of FleetPride. "This strategic merger is about more than combining two businesses, it's about building a culture that values people, brings best practices from both organizations and drives innovation. Together, we are creating a stronger, faster-growing company that will deliver greater value for customers and growth opportunities for our team members and suppliers."

"The strategic merger with FleetPride marks a tremendous step forward for our business and customers," said Chuck Broadus, president and chief executive officer of TruckPro. "We are bringing together the strengths of both organizations as we align our knowledgeable team members, extensive networks and resources to deliver best-in-class service to the heavy-duty aftermarket. We are eager to embrace the many growth opportunities this combination offers and we are excited about our future together."

"This is a defining moment for FleetPride and the broader heavy-duty aftermarket," said Mark Lovett, managing director of American Securities and board chair of FleetPride. "By combining two high-performing businesses with complementary strengths, we're building a platform with the scale, technology and talent to lead the industry and deliver sustainable growth for customers, team members and suppliers alike."

"We've long thought these businesses were destined to come together and have been developing this opportunity since we first acquired TruckPro," said Louis Samson, co-president of Platinum Equity. "We chose to join forces because we get excited about the strategic logic and substantial operational opportunity to create long-term value. We look forward to helping accelerate the combined company's transformation and ability to better serve customers."

The newly combined company will be headquartered in Irving, Texas with a satellite office in Memphis, Tenn.

Solomon Partners served as exclusive financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to FleetPride. Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to TruckPro.

About FleetPride

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 450+ locations, which includes 110+ service centers and 6 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat, or visit with FleetPride's team of 5,500 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs. To find your local branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com or www.truckpro.com.

About American Securities

Founded in 1994, American Securities is a leading U.S. private equity firm that invests in North American companies, primarily in the industrial and B2B services sectors. With $23 billion under management, we partner with businesses generating $200 million to $2 billion in annual revenues. We combine deep sector expertise, differentiated insights and proven internal capabilities to serve as transformational partners that drive growth and build enduring value. Our investment philosophy emphasizes capital preservation through disciplined investing and hands-on engagement, paired with repeatable value creation processes and operational excellence. American Securities is based in New York with an office in Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.american-securities.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 500 acquisitions.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.