FleetPride Announces New Partnership with TRW Remanufactured Steering Gears from ZF

"We have the quality steering gears that our aftermarket customers need to keep their trucks out of the shop"

"This partnership with TRW puts FleetPride in the unique position to offer our customers the highest quality remanufactured steering gears quickly and consistently. Now stocking in all our 280 locations, we have the quality steering gears that our aftermarket customers need to keep their trucks out of the shop and on the road," said Terri Roseman, vice president of Category Management for FleetPride.

This is also a long-term plan for TRW to provide remanufactured steering gears, along with its industry-leading 18-month warranty, for all makes and models.

"TRW is pleased to announce a new preferred supplier agreement with FleetPride for our TRW Remanufactured steering gears. We have enjoyed a long relationship with FleetPride, and with this new agreement, we will expand our product and market position in FleetPride's vast network. We are proud to be affiliated with the industry leader and look forward to our new program launch in the coming weeks. TRW Remanufactured steering gears offer exceptional quality and market coverage to FleetPride and its customers," said Tom Otter, head of sales commercial steering aftermarket of ZF.

Additionally, the partnership will set FleetPride up for continued success and allow the company to make a bigger impact in the heavy-duty trucking industry by gaining an advantage in five areas: availability, quality, field support, technical support, and competitive pricing. The company continually strives to keep its customers Ready for the Road Ahead™ by having the parts they need when and where they need them.

To learn more about TRW's robust 5-step remanufacturing process, visit https://youtu.be/86FcxqJ9jMQ.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket. FleetPride operates over 280 locations and 50 service centers in 46 states. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators, small to large fleets, plus national accounts across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com .

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company suppling systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility. In fiscal year 2020 ZF reported sales of €32.6 billion. The company employs more than 150,000 associates at approximately 270 locations in 42 countries.

Download images: https://bit.ly/2T3UgLp.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fleetpride.com

