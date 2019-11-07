FleetPride Announces Plans For New Distribution Centers

"These new distribution centers are safe, efficient, and equipped with the latest technology, including a three-tier automated mezzanine with sorting conveyors and a robust, effective warehouse management system from JDA," said Juan Guerrero, FleetPride's senior vice president of supply chain.

Remaining in the Chicagoland market has enabled the new Elgin distribution center to be staffed with a mix of new and existing employees. The new facility will provide overnight replenishment to more than 45 branches, and it is part of FleetPride's broader network of regional distribution centers. Today, FleetPride keeps more than 60,000 parts in stock.

"After opening our new facilities in Elgin and Lilburn, the next phase of our supply chain master plan involves an optimization study of our distribution footprint," said Guerrero. "With our location count increasing, we are planning for where we need to be in the future. At the same time, ramping up overnight delivery five days a week to more branches creates a competitive advantage for our employees on the front lines. It is all about speed to customer."

FleetPride has actively been making acquisitions and opening new locations while expanding its breadth of products in new categories. These enhancements require additional supply chain capabilities to support faster deliveries and better availability to customers.

"Executing on our growth strategy includes adding capacity to our operations and significantly investing in our ability to have the right parts in the right place at the right time," said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations. "We are laser focused on speed to customer. Upgrading our supply chain capabilities puts the customer at the center of our strategy. It also creates an advantage for our employees, who will have more products on the shelves to keep customers up and running.

"In total, we've invested over $20 million in these new facilities and technologies, which sets the stage for further expansion. These investments send a clear message to our employees and customers that we are serious about building a world-class supply chain and being a leader in the heavy-duty aftermarket."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 270 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fleetpride.com

