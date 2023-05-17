IRVING, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced the donation of $185,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® on behalf of the company's 2022 Giving Tuesday and employee and customer campaign.

FleetPride's 2022 Giving Tuesday effort on November 29 encouraged customers and employees to make a purchase through FleetPride.com, with a percentage of online sales from that day benefiting St. Jude.

FleetPride Donates $185,000 to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Tweet this FleetPride Donates $185,000 to Support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

"Giving back to our community is a core tenet at FleetPride, and we are proud to partner once again with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the focus of our Giving Tuesday Campaign," said Beth Corl, FleetPride senior vice president of human resources. "We want to thank all of our customers and employees who contributed to our campaign, allowing us to make an impactful donation to St. Jude, to support their important, and life-saving work."

Beth Corl presented the generous donation to Erin Arbogast, senior account manager of strategic partnerships at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. The check donation was presented at FleetPride's Kickoff event that brings together more than 1,000 team members and suppliers from across the country.

"FleetPride aptly named their Giving Tuesday campaign Loads of Love which was exactly what they gave to St. Jude patients and their families this holiday season," said Coury Shadyac, senior vice president of territories at ALSAC. "The commitment to raise funds through this campaign showed us the heart of FleetPride's employees and customers. We are grateful for their dedication to our mission and for helping St. Jude continue with its lifesaving research and unparalleled patient care."

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Partnerships like this are fueling the $12.9 billion, six-year St. Jude strategic plan, which includes increasing its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

Keep St. Jude trucking by donating at stjude.org.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 80+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.