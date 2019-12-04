FleetSharp GPS Integrates with Asset IQ for Comprehensive Asset Management

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetSharp GPS Tracking, a leading provider of GPS fleet management tools and asset trackers, has partnered with Asset IQ Financial Services to provide a new way for financial institutions to save time and money when keeping track of valuable assets.

Asset IQ Financial Services is a dedicated provider of remarketing, auditing, inventory and asset management solutions, providing clients with a lower cost and more effective alternative to the complex process of reclamation, disposition, ongoing management and resale of high-value assets. They custom design each vertical market within a financial institution lease or loan portfolio in order to deliver positive results for their clients.

By partnering with FleetSharp, Asset IQ Financial Services is now offering its customers the opportunity to incorporate powerful GPS data into the asset management process. With GPS technology from FleetSharp, it's possible to reduce operating costs and track the locations of vehicles and equipment in the retail and inventory finance sectors, all from a desktop or mobile device.

"On-site inventory checks can be a huge drain of time and travel costs for companies managing assets in multiple locations," said John McCammond, vice president for partnerships at FleetSharp. "Incorporating GPS technology into Asset IQ's auditing and inventory management services allows managers to verify locations and usage from their desks, and provides the added benefit of theft protection and recovery."

GPS tracking enables managers to locate vehicles and assets in real time, be alerted when assets leave designated areas, and recover lost or stolen equipment much more efficiently. In addition, FleetSharp provides daily monitoring of maintenance needs and usage. Financial institutions can leverage FleetSharp to explore new opportunities by being able to track valuable assets in new markets.

"The combination of Asset IQ Financial Services and FleetSharp provides a more efficient, more effective way to track valuable assets in the retail and inventory finance sectors while opening up new possibilities for financial institutions looking to expand their market reach," said Dale Barger, CEO of Asset IQ Financial Services.

About FleetSharp

FleetSharp is a leading provider of fleet and asset tracking solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-sized service companies and fleets. FleetSharp delivers robust location-based solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, giving businesses the tools they need to improve fleet management, increase mobile worker productivity, and reduce operating costs. With the introduction of temperature monitoring sensors and dash cameras, FleetSharp continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the IoT field.

About Asset IQ Financial Services

Asset IQ Financial Services is a dedicated provider of remarketing, inventory, asset management and liquidation solutions for the financial and related industries. We provide our customers with an effective and cost saving alternative to the complex process of reclamation, disposition, inventory management and resale of high value assets. Asset IQ, LLC is a Cincinnati based firm with offices located across Florida, Texas and North Carolina. Learn more at AssetIQllc.com .

